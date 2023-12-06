EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise on commodity boost; investors parse Brazilian data

By Johann M Cherian
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resources-rich Latin American countries rose on Wednesday, as prices of copper and iron ore brightened, while investors assessed data out of Brazil that showed a rise in government debt in October.
MSCI's basket of south American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 1.2% against the dollar, with iron exporter Brazil's real BRL= up 0.8% on upbeat prices of the raw material. IRN/
Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= also appreciated 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, as prices of the red metal rose. MET/L
However, oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= dipped 0.2%, while Mexico's peso MXN= appreciated 0.7%.
Still, Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso are among top performers in the region year-to-date, up 21.7% and 13% respectively. The currencies have benefited from carry trades as their respective central banks continue to keep interest rates on hold, while soaring oil prices have also been a boon.
Meanwhile, the index tracking regional stocks .MILA00000PUS added 1.3% by 1454 GMT.
Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP slipped 0.2%. Data showed the country's government debt as a share of gross domestic product increased to 74.7% in October from 74.4% the month before, primarily driven by interest expenses.
"We expect the consolidated public sector to go deeper into deficit territory in 2023... placing the debt dynamics on a structural sustained declining trend and building fiscal buffers remain a key macro challenge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.
Among single movers on the index, Natura NTCO3.SA gained 2.7% on a report that the cosmetics maker has explored selling most of its Avon brand's international businesses.
Gol GOLL4.SA advanced 3% though the airline had its credit ratings downgraded by both S&P and Fitch after hiring a financial advisor to help it conduct a "broad review" of its capital structure as it struggles with high debt.
Argentina's Merval index .MERV added 2.3%. President-elect Javier Milei named economist Santiago Bausili to become the governor of the country's central bank after he takes office on Dec. 10.
The country's peso ARSB= traded at 905 to the dollar in parallel trade. A poll showed analysts expect the currency to suffer another big devaluation this month, likely shortly after next week's planned inauguration of a new government that is urgently seeking ways to deal with an economic crisis.
Chile's equities index .SPIPSA inched up 0.6% after central bank chief Rosanna Costa said the local economy is in a phase of stabilization.
Elsewhere, the Hong Kong dollar HKD= inched up 0.1% after ratings agency Moody's downgraded its outlook on Hong Kong to negative from stable, while Poland's zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.1% against the euro after the central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 5.75%, as expected.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1457 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
975.84
0.39
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2481.76
1.23
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
126673.62
-0.18
Mexico IPC .MXX
54117.93
-0.01
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
5935.72
0.51
Argentina MerVal .MERV
905898.97
2.33
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1150.09
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.8941
0.61
Mexico peso MXN=D2
17.2639
0.66
Chile peso CLP=CL
873.8
0.40
Colombia peso COP=
4001.77
-0.17
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.7497
-0.06
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
363.5500
-0.12
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
905
0.55
Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci
