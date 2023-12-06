News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise on commodity boost; investors parse Brazilian data

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

December 06, 2023 — 10:53 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resources-rich Latin American countries rose on Wednesday, as prices of copper and iron ore brightened, while investors assessed data out of Brazil that showed a rise in government debt in October.

MSCI's basket of south American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 1.2% against the dollar, with iron exporter Brazil's real BRL= up 0.8% on upbeat prices of the raw material. IRN/

Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= also appreciated 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, as prices of the red metal rose. MET/L

However, oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= dipped 0.2%, while Mexico's peso MXN= appreciated 0.7%.

Still, Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso are among top performers in the region year-to-date, up 21.7% and 13% respectively. The currencies have benefited from carry trades as their respective central banks continue to keep interest rates on hold, while soaring oil prices have also been a boon.

Meanwhile, the index tracking regional stocks .MILA00000PUS added 1.3% by 1454 GMT.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP slipped 0.2%. Data showed the country's government debt as a share of gross domestic product increased to 74.7% in October from 74.4% the month before, primarily driven by interest expenses.

"We expect the consolidated public sector to go deeper into deficit territory in 2023... placing the debt dynamics on a structural sustained declining trend and building fiscal buffers remain a key macro challenge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.

Among single movers on the index, Natura NTCO3.SA gained 2.7% on a report that the cosmetics maker has explored selling most of its Avon brand's international businesses.

Gol GOLL4.SA advanced 3% though the airline had its credit ratings downgraded by both S&P and Fitch after hiring a financial advisor to help it conduct a "broad review" of its capital structure as it struggles with high debt.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV added 2.3%. President-elect Javier Milei named economist Santiago Bausili to become the governor of the country's central bank after he takes office on Dec. 10.

The country's peso ARSB= traded at 905 to the dollar in parallel trade. A poll showed analysts expect the currency to suffer another big devaluation this month, likely shortly after next week's planned inauguration of a new government that is urgently seeking ways to deal with an economic crisis.

Chile's equities index .SPIPSA inched up 0.6% after central bank chief Rosanna Costa said the local economy is in a phase of stabilization.

Elsewhere, the Hong Kong dollar HKD= inched up 0.1% after ratings agency Moody's downgraded its outlook on Hong Kong to negative from stable, while Poland's zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.1% against the euro after the central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 5.75%, as expected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1457 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

975.84

0.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2481.76

1.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126673.62

-0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

54117.93

-0.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5935.72

0.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

905898.97

2.33

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1150.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8941

0.61

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2639

0.66

Chile peso CLP=CL

873.8

0.40

Colombia peso COP=

4001.77

-0.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7497

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

363.5500

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

905

0.55

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

