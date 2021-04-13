EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise as U.S. inflation data dents dollar

By Susan Mathew

April 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rallied on Tuesday against a dollar weakened by U.S. inflation data signaling the U.S. Federal Reserve would stay easy, while Russia's rouble jumped after reports of a call between Washington and Moscow.

Brazil's real BRBY firmed 0.5%, while Mexico's peso MXN= hit a two-month high. Higher copper prices bolstered top producer Chile's peso CLP=, which was up 0.7% after two straight days of losses.MET/L

The rouble's RUB= recovery gained pace, up almost 2% in late trade, after reports that U.S. President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the market kept a close watch on geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West.

The dollar fell after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March and underlying inflation picked up.FRX/US/

But market experts noted that the Fed's stance on inflation had helped the market price in the data.

"It wasn't a blowout number by any stretch, it is higher than the expectation by a tenth of a percent, but (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell did a very good job of jawboning," said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Jupiter, Florida.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan recommended selling emerging market currencies on Tuesday, citing rising coronavirus cases and slower vaccination rollouts in developing economies as one of the reasons.

Brazil added an additional 1,480 people to its COVID-19 death toll on Monday, as a looming investigation of how the government has handled the outbreak puts increased pressure on right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

In Peru, the sol currency PEN= fell about 0.3% a day after a socialist surge in presidential elections roiled markets.

Socialist Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori are projected to go into a run-off vote.

A Reuters poll showed that Argentina's stubbornly high inflation is expected to heat up again in March, advancing 4% in the month, driven mainly by food and education costs. The country is expected to see 46% inflation this year, a recent central bank poll showed.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL held steady, helped by central bank intervention.

Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP erased losses to trade higher led by consumer and healthcare stocks. Food retailer GPA SA PCAR3.SA rose 4.3% after the announcement of a potential IPO related to its e-commerce unit CNOVA.

Colombian stocks extended losses to a fourth day, while Chile's IPSA index .SPIPSA posted its worst day in three weeks.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1324.61

0.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2337.77

-0.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119226.70

0.35

Mexico IPC .MXX

47441.37

0.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4894.10

-1.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

47759.60

-0.728

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1313.04

-0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6944

0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0890

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

707.9

0.71

Colombia peso COP=

3666.75

-0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6277

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

92.6200

-0.04

