EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise as dollar unable to pull out of lows

By Susan Mathew

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies outperformed broader emerging market peers on Tuesday as the dollar stayed at seven-month lows, while Brazil's main stock index jumped 1.4% with Americanas rising after hefty losses.

Brazil's real BBRY was up 0.8%, with data showing inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-10 price index rose 0.05% in January, compared with a 0.36% gain in December.

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the newly inaugurated government of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wanted to vote on an income tax reform in the second half of the year, after a consumption tax reform forecast for the first half.

Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.6% to hover near seven-month highs, while Colombia's peso COP= edged up, staying at its highest in three months.

Mexico's peso MXN= lagged, trading flat.

"Several metrics such as the real-effective exchange rate are beginning to suggest that the Mexican peso is becoming relatively expensive," said analysts at Scotiabank.

"We believe that an exchange rate move could be the catalyst for a rebound in investment as global bargain hunters swoop in."

Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said he did not see any interest rate cuts happening in the next six months, in an interview with Bloomberg published Monday.

Peru's sol PEN= edged up after three straight days of losses.

Anti-government protesters in Peru, the world's second largest copper producer, were blocking traffic in and out of MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine, but production would continue "as long as there is a stock of supplies", a source close to the company told Reuters on Monday.

Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP jumped, snapping three days of gains with oil major Petrobras PETR4.SA and miner Vale VALE3.SA driving gains.

Retailer Americanas AMER3.SA jumped 10.3%. It has already lost 78% so far this year after it revealed last week almost $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies".

It could be liable to repay up to 40 billion reais ($7.81 billion) in debt earlier than planned, and a judge set a 30-day deadline for it to file for a potential bankruptcy protection.

Brazilian lenders BTG Pactual BPAC11.SA, Bradesco BBDC4.SA and Santander Brasil SANB3.SA were among those most exposed to debt of Americanas, analysts' estimates showed on Monday.

The stocks were up between 0.5% and 3.8% on Tuesday after sliding on Monday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1027.37

-0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2278.72

0.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110774.88

1.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

53284.78

-0.65

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5163.10

0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

251178.64

0.248

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1328.25

-0.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1069

0.78

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7740

-0.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

818.8

0.38

Colombia peso COP=

4682.1

0.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.827

-0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

182.5000

-0.16

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.