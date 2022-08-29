EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise as dollar pulls back against euro

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Monday as the dollar retreated after scaling a new 20-year high against a stronger euro, while Chile's peso recouped earlier declines and regained footing.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.8% as the dollar =USD dipped against a firm euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY=gained 1%. Investors watched as Brazil's main presidential candidates faced off in the first presidential debate on Sunday ahead of an October election in Latin America's largest economy.

Separately, Brazil created 218,902 formal jobs in July as the labor market continued its post-pandemic recovery, government data showed. Although the net gain was below the 260,000 jobs expected by economists in a Reuters poll, it marked a seventh straight month of employment growth.

Mexico's peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= rose 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Still, worries remained of expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain higher for longer than markets have been expecting after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Friday to the Jackson Hole economic symposium in the United States.

Rising interest rates in the developed world make emerging market assets less attractive, as central banks in the developing world reach a more mature stage in their monetary tightening cycles.

"It's a first to say that comments from Chair Powell at Jackson Hole must have been a fresh reality check to those investors who hoped that the Fed is going to make a pivot and may start cutting interest rates as soon as the middle of next year," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

"The prospect of higher interest rates and staying at relatively high levels for extended period of time in the U.S. don't bode well for risky assets ... especially for those EM currencies."

The currency of the world's top copper producer, Chile CLP= added 0.8%, reversing earlier declines.

Investors also were bracing for a vote in a week's time in Chile to decide on a proposed constitution, written by predominantly independent and progressive elected constituents, that promises sweeping changes to the Andean country's institutions.

"The peso could benefit from a rejection of the new constitution on September 4th. Given stretched valuations, there is room for retracement if Chileans reject the new constitution proposal, which as all recent polls suggest, we believe may happen," said Sebastian A. Brown, chief economist at Deutsche Bank.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 992.54 -1.39 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2237.03 0.36 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 112840.88 0.48 Mexico IPC .MXX 46365.24 -1.92 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5504.78 0.77 Argentina MerVal .MERV 144731.11 2.312 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1289.24 -0.74 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.0257 1.03 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.0097 0.03 Chile peso CLP=CL 884.3 0.78 Colombia peso COP= 4364.48 0.68 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.8184 0.04 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 138.3000 -0.43 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 288 1.39 ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

