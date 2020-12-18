EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX retreat after four-week rally as COVID cases surge

By Medha Singh

Dec 18 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies paused on Friday after four straight weeks of gains as the dollar rebounded from the lowest in more than two years, and investors worried about surging coronavirus cases in the region.

Leading losses in the region was the Mexican peso MXN=, down 0.6% at 19.96 versus the dollar, as Mexico City and the State of Mexico suspended nonessential activities due to surging infections and deaths.

Brazil's real BRL= weakened to 5.09 as the Latin America's largest economy recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over three months.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government may consider new economic measures to address the pandemic, but his remarks did little to reassure investors.

The currency of the world's top copper producer, Chile CLP=, fell after copper prices pulled back from above the $8,000 a tonne level. The decline reflected caution among some investors due to a tapering off of physical demand at high prices. MET/L

The Columbian CLP= peso hovered near 14-month high at 724.70 per dollar. Colombia's central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the third consecutive. O/R

MSCI index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slid 0.5% as the U.S. dollar bounced back after a week of declines.

In contrast, MSCI's index of LatAm stocks was set to advance for the seventh straight week on optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will speed economic recovery next year as well as signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks lifted sentiment globally.

Sao Paolo shares .BVSP gained 0.2% led by a 5% jump in shares of steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA as it approved the resumption of blast furnace 2 operations at the Ipatinga (MG) plant, which were halted in April.

"We expect equities in EM EMEA and Latin America to claw back some more of the ground that they lost this year relative to stock markets elsewhere, as some fundamental factors linked to the spread of COVID-19 fade, and a rebound in the global economy lifts investors' demand for "riskier" assets further," said Capital Economics' Oliver Allen.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1268.88

-0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2479.29

-0.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118553.08

0.13

Mexico IPC .MXX

44169.62

-0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4211.56

0.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

53284.13

0.317

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1442.70

-0.06

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.0863

-0.17

Mexico peso MXN=

19.9470

-0.77

Chile peso CLP=CL

725.2

-0.50

Colombia peso COP=

3417.25

-0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.595

-0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.8300

-0.13

