EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rally, Brazil's real jumps 2% as c.bank assures support

By Susan Mathew

May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped 2% after the central bank said it remained ready to increase support for the currency, while Mexico's peso hit its highest in nearly two months as oil prices rallied.

But as the novel coronavirus pandemic speeds through the region, analysts warn the Latin American economy may shrink at a record pace this year due to measures to contain the virus and take at least another two years to recover.

Brazil is seen soon becoming the second-worst hit globally as the number of cases approaches 300,000, while Mexico reported a surge in cases after reopening its economy.

But against a steady dollar on Thursday, currencies of Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= both rose around 1.4% as recovering demand lifted oil prices. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

Brazil's real BRBY jumped after central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said the bank would dip into its large pool of foreign exchange reserves and continue intervening in the currency market if needed, to support the currency which has lost close to 30% of its value against the dollar so far this year.

Amid increasing political uncertainty in Brazil, the government's remaining 'super minister,' Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, has the full support of his team, a senior ministry official said on Wednesday.

In Mexico, the government was open to dialogue about recent rule changes in the electricity sector that had sent the local stock market plunging, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. Mexico's IPC index .MXX was down 0.4%.

But most other Latam bourses rose with Brazil's benchmark index .BVSP hitting a three-week high.

"We think Latin America offers the most value in EM equities – Bovespa likely the best rebound candidate," said Goldman Sachs strategists in a note.

"Latin America's underperformance versus the rest of EM since January has opened up significant value across assets on both a relative and an absolute basis," they said, also highlighting tail-winds from an expected pick-up in commodity prices in the second half of 2020.

Argentina's peso ARS= continued its slide deeper into record low territory as the country scrambles to strike a deal with creditors and avoid a ninth sovereign debt default. The country is edging toward a deal but negotiations will likely spill beyond a Friday deadline, the government said.

Meanwhile, data showed the pandemic plunged economic activity in the country down 11.5% in March.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1416 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

932.46

0.1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1688.39

3.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

82671.59

1.66

Mexico IPC .MXX

35902.87

-0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1074.23

0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5773

1.99

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.8496

1.49

Colombia peso COP=

3773.4

0.85

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3917

0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.0800

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.