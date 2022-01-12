EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rallies on commodity gains, dollar weakness

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday as hopes of more stimulus in China drove up commodity prices, while the dollar slumped after U.S. inflation data came in as expected.

Brazil's real BRBY added 0.8%, while Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.2%. Iron ore, oil and copper prices rose as weak Chinese inflation data kept the door open for more liquidity measures by the PBOC.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.6% to a near two-month high, while Colombia's peso COP= hit a one-month peak.

The dollar slipped as data showed a 7.0% annual increase in U.S. inflation, the largest in nearly four decades and cementing expectations of an interest rate hike in March.FRX/

The greenback extended losses logged after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday stuck to a previously signaled stance on monetary policy.

Analysts were broadly of the opinion that the Fed will hike in March.

"Wednesday's CPI report doesn't change anything for the Federal Reserve's policy plans and it has already told the markets that it expects a tight labor market, rising wages and low unemployment to continue," said George Ball, chairman of investment firm Sanders Morris Harris.

Interest rate hikes in Latin America are also on the cards this year, after inflation surged through 2021.

Brazil's central bank has taken the necessary steps to ensure inflation targets are met for 2022, 2023 and 2024, its chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday, reaffirming it is appropriate to advance the process of monetary tightening significantly into restrictive territory.

Brazil's monetary policy committee has been the most aggressive in the world, raising the policy rate by 725 basis points last year.

COVID-19 worries continued. The Pan American Health Organization the rate of infections in the Americas, caused by the Omicron variant, had reached unprecedented levels.

Data from the Institute of International Finance showed net capital flows to emerging markets rose last month from November but fell more than 75% year-on-year, with China the main recipient as investors fear other economies will continue to underperform due to the pandemic.

Latam shares surged after the U.S. inflation reading, with MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS up 2.5% at a two-month high.

Shares of troubled Mexican airline Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX jumped nearly 5% after its creditors overwhelmingly approved the company's restructuring plan as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy.

The stock tumbled more than 50% last month and has made wild swings since, after a tender offer valued it at a fraction of its market capitalization.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1268.61

2.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2187.08

2.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105312.07

1.48

Mexico IPC .MXX

53935.81

1.65

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4484.96

2.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84978.89

0.327

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1446.86

1.71

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5350

0.80

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3379

0.18

Chile peso CLP=

823.03

0.56

Colombia peso COP=

3970.51

0.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8896

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

103.6600

-0.09

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and John Stonestreet)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.