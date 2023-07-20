EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX pressured by firm dollar, weak retail sales drag Mexico peso

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Shristi Achar A and Ankika Biswas

July 20 (Reuters) - The index for Latin American currencies fell against a stronger dollar by late afternoon trading on Thursday, while the Mexican peso slipped following weak retail sales data.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.1%, with Mexico's peso MXN= falling 1% after data showed retail sales decreased 0.5% in May from April.

"Though the Mexican peso stands out among major Latin American currencies as the one that's performed most poorly today, it's basically a reflection of the fact that the peso seems to be quite vulnerable to deterioration in risk appetite," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Meanwhile, pressures from anti-government protests continued to bruise Peru's sol PEN=PE. The currency edged down 0.1%, set for its fourth straight day of losses.

Tens of thousands of protesters on Wednesday took part in marches organized by groups opposed to President Dina Boluarte, while police took anti-riot measures against some demonstrators, arresting at least six.

However, Citi analysts expect Boluarte to stay in her seat until the 2026 elections.

"Both congress and President Boluarte have stopped pushing for early elections and it is unlikely that new calls arise unless protests escalate further, which we do not expect," the analysts noted.

The Brazilian real BRBYBRL= was flat. The government announced an extensive agenda of consultations on proposed financial reforms in the credit market, capital market, insurance, and pension sectors, as well as addressing tax-related issues.

This also boosted expectations the Federal Reserve may continue hiking interest rates.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS was up 0.1%, with declining Chilean stocks .SPIPSA capping gains. Chile's peso CLP= reversed earlier gains to fall 1%.

The equity market in Colombia was closed on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Turkey's central bank raised its policy rate by 250 basis points to 17.5%, while South Africa's central bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at 8.25% after ten consecutive hikes.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2012 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1016.30

-0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2474.30

-0.13

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118111.87

0.48

Mexico IPC .MXX

53561.98

-0.33

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6324.43

0.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

458855.83

1.246

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1173.75

0.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8026

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9019

-1.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

816

-1.24

Colombia peso COP=

3978

-0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.572

-0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

268.5500

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

520

0.96

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Grant McCool)

