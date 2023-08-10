EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX pops, Mexico's peso gains after cbank keeps rates steady

By Amruta Khandekar, Ankika Biswas and Shristi Achar A

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Thursday after data showing a modest rise in U.S. consumer inflation stoked hopes of a rate hike pause by the Federal Reserve, while the Mexican peso advanced after the central bank left rates unchanged.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS gained 0.7% by 1925 GMT, with the dollar muted after data showed a moderation in U.S. consumer price growth last month, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will pause at the next policy meeting.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2rose 0.4%, extending gains after the central bank unanimously left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% and signaled it will keep interest rates at the current level for an extended period.

"There's a greater degree of integration between the Mexican economy and the U.S. economy (than some other Latin American countries)," said Jared Lou, portfolio manager at William Blair.

"They won't be able to ease until the Fed adopts a looser stance in the actual monetary policy decisions or on the tone of their messaging."

The decision follows latest data revealing the annual inflation ratein Mexico slowed for the sixth consecutive month in July.

Traders are now awaiting Peru's interest rate decision due later in the day.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was up 0.9%, in line with its Latam peers. Colombia's peso COP= and Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

With Chile and Brazil kicking off their policy-easing cycles recently, traders were keenly awaiting the decision from Mexico as they try to gauge whether the rest of Latin America could also cut rates swiftly, potentially hurting the popular carry trade.

"We see the events of the last couple of weeks with Chile cutting by 100 bps and Brazil cutting 50 bps as the starting gun being fired on the emerging market easing cycle," said Joe Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management.

Chile's benchmark interest rate will likely come down to between 7.75% and 8% by the end of the year, the country's central bank chief said.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY also gained 0.5%. Data showed the country's services activity grew 4.1% in June year-on-year, slightly below estimates.

Meanwhile, Argentina's center-right opposition is locked in a leadership fight between former security tsar Patricia Bullrich and Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Larreta, with whoever wins in primaries on Sunday the odds-on favorite to be the country's next president.

Elsewhere, the assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shocked the South American country, leading some of his rivals to suspend campaigning.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1925 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1007.52

-0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2445.49

0.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118637.76

0.19

Mexico IPC .MXX

53828.53

-0.72

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6303.38

-0.6

Argentina MerVal .MERV

469667.10

1.818

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1150.12

-1.37

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8778

0.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9836

0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

845.1

1.80

Colombia peso COP=

3957.51

1.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6514

0.85

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

286.1500

-0.33

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

597

0.50

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Andrea Ricci)

