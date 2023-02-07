EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX pare initial gains as investors assess Powell comments

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies jumped sharply before paring some gains on Tuesday, with market relief at initially dovish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell short-lived as concerns about the U.S. rate hike trajectory lingered.

During a question and answer session, Powell declined to equate the surprising strength in last Friday's U.S. jobs report with an expectation that interest rates would need to be higher than Fed officials estimated late last year.

However, he later said if the central bank continues to get strong labor market or inflation reports, it may need to hike rates more than what is currently priced in.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was last up 0.6%, outpacing broader emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS which fell 0.1%.

The dollar =USD fell after Powell's initial comments but clawed back some losses later.

"Essentially what started as bit of a dovish rhetoric from Powell has certainly changed in the aftermath of that comment, because that really does open the door for more than two rate increases," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank.

"In general, we are going to be seeing emerging market currencies still heavily rely on what happens in terms of U.S. interest rates."

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= rose 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

The Andean country saw exports of the red metal reach $2.98 billion in January, down 21.6% from a year earlier, the central bank said, while trade surplus in January exceeded expectations.

As crude prices jumped following Powell's comments, the currencies of oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= rose 1.2% each. O/R

Mexico's peso is set to pare its advance of recent months but will keep trading at firm levels, helped by the central bank's aggressive policy tightening to combat elevated inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, trading on the Istanbul stock market was halted for a second time as a market-wide circuit breaker kicked in following heavy losses in the wake of Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

Overall, emerging market currencies are expected to drift higher in coming months thanks to improved global growth prospects, boosted in part by the reopening of China's economy, a Reuters poll of 40 foreign exchange strategists found.

Limiting gains on the Latam FX index, Brazil's real BRL= slipped 0.4% against the dollar.

Brazil's central bank expressed concern at increased inflation expectations, saying that a fiscal framework revision and government stimulus package may lead to upward pressure on consumer prices.

This comes amid criticism from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that there was "no explanation" for the country's high interest rates.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS edged 0.1% lower, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP down 1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1911 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1014.99

0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2219.36

-0.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107635.88

-1

Mexico IPC .MXX

53571.51

-0.88

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5269.46

-0.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

245910.00

0.945

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1259.92

-0.68

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1950

-0.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9391

1.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

793.1

1.12

Colombia peso COP=

4726.06

1.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8376

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

189.5100

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

0.00

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.