EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX outperforms broader EMs for the week, Ukraine-Russia in focus

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

Feb 18 (Reuters) - A gauge for Latin American currencies rose on Friday, clocking bigger gains than the broader emerging markets index in a week dominated by heightened tension over Russia and Ukraine.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS is set to add 1% for the week, while its EM counterpart .MIEM00000CUS was poised to gain 0.4%.

Most major south and central American currencies rose, with Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= up 0.5% and Mexico's peso MXN= rising 0.2%.

The two biggest markets in Latin America had sharply underperformed developed markets last year, but as central banks in the regions continue their tightening cycles, analysts point to currencies in Brazil and Mexico as becoming more attractive to investors.

"There was a notion coming into 2022 that emerging markets could be relatively undervalued versus developed markets," said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

"And you see that reflected in the EM performance... as long as we have a peaking in monetary tightening and no large global growth shocks, EM, after a period of less robust performance compared to developed markets, looks attractive."

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5% on Friday, heading for a sixth straight week of gains after registering just one weekly fall at the beginning of the year.

Friction between Russia and Ukraine kept most other financial markets on edge. Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia, a move the West believes Moscow could use to justify an invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade.

A Reuters witness said a loud warning siren sounded in the centre of the east Ukrainian city of Donetsk after the announcement of an evacuation.

Russia's rouble RUB= gave back gains from earlier in the session to fall 0.2%.

In Mexico, a preliminary estimate showed its economy is expected to have contracted in January versus December, but likely grew in the month from a year earlier.

Argentina's informal peso ARSB= jumped 2.4% after its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance over $40 billion in debts edged closer to the finish line, despite protests in the South American country that has a long and uneasy history with the global lender.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1521 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1233.50

-0.76

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2392.65

0.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113753.81

0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

52739.91

0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4556.88

0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90010.09

0.036

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1503.15

0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1188

0.92

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2897

-0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.1

-0.03

Colombia peso COP=

3922.11

0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7017

0.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.7700

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

209

2.39

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

