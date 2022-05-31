EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX outperforms broader EM in May; Brazil real leads

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rose on Tuesday as Brazil's jobless rate dropped to its lowest level in nearly six years, while Latin American currencies and stocks headed for their fourth month of gains this year.

The Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS advanced 4.9% so far in May, outperforming broader emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS, boosted by sharp monthly gains in the Brazilian real BRL= and the Mexican peso MXN=.

"You have a situation in which the rest of the world looks so much more chaotic than Latin America that the reward comes in the form of these currencies improving dramatically," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

"You're starting to realize at the end of May just how convoluted the first half of the year has been."

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.2% after data showed its jobless rate fell to 10.5% in the three months through April, making it the lowest since early 2016.

Petrobras PETR4.SA rose 0.5%, boosting Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP, as the Mines and Energy Ministry formalized a request to include the state-run oil company in the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), which would be the first step towards its potential privatization.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.6% against a stronger dollar =USD in a market attentive to the appearances of members of the Federal Reserve and the agreement of the European Union to prohibit most imports of Russian crude.

Data showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% in April, compared to 3.5% in March.

Meanwhile, Colombia's peso COP= extended gains after hitting a five-week high in the previous session following results on Sunday from the first round of presidential elections. Leftist Gustavo Petro won the highest votes and business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez came in second, but because no candidate received more than 50%, a runoff election was scheduled for June 19. EMRG/FRX

The COLCAP .COLCAP stock exchange was up 4.4%, in its first session since the contest.

The Chilean peso CLP= gained 0.8% and outperformed its peers even as data showed copper output in the world's largest producer of the metal, fell more than expected to 9.8% year on year in April.

Argentina has reached a deal with the Paris Club group of lenders to defer its debt repayments to September 2024, an official gazette confirmed on Tuesday, as part of a renegotiation around its $2 billion debt.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.8% after the central bank slowed the pace of its rate hikes even as inflation is seen accelerating to double-digits in the coming months before it could peak later this year.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1919 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1076.55

1.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2446.58

-0.93

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110796.71

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

51600.95

-1.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5287.60

-1.82

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91994.04

-1.332

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1598.91

4.35

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7496

0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6715

-0.64

Chile peso CLP=CL

823

0.72

Colombia peso COP=

3765.35

0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.713

-0.75

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

120.1900

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

204

1.47

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

