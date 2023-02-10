EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX outpaces EM as Brazil's real rises on upbeat economic data

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rallied on Friday after data signaled services activity rebounded in December, while better-than-expected industrial output in Mexico boosted the peso.

The real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.6% against the dollar after a survey showed services activity in Latin America's largest economy rose 3.1% in December from the previous month, well above expectations.

Also helping the real, Brazilian Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday he was unaware of any discussion within the government about raising the inflation target despite media reports that the move was under consideration.

The real had weakened sharply in the previous session to the news, amid growing tensions between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the central bank.

"Brazil, which had a very aggressive tightening cycle, is now beginning to see some disinflation, which would be very bullish for rates if it wasn't for the government and its actions, which have become an obstacle for lower rates," said Francesc Balcells, chief investment officer for EM debt at FIM.

Also beating estimates, Mexican industrial output rose 0.7% in December from November, lifting the peso MXN= up 0.5% against the dollar.

The peso had also rallied in the previous session as the Bank of Mexico increased the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.00%, above market forecasts, citing a complex inflation scenario and suggesting future hikes would be smaller.

The Peruvian sol PEN= edged 0.2% up after Peru's central bank on Thursday maintained its benchmark interest rate at 7.75%.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 0.5%, while regional stocks .MILA00000PUS inched up 0.2%.

Sao Paulo's stocks .BVSP, however, were flat

Brazilian bank Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.S dropped 7.3% after the bank reported a 75% drop in fourth-quarter net income and sharply increased its provisions for loan losses.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.3% against the dollar. Fitch said despite healthy liquidity, Colombian corporates faced challenges ahead.

The Chilean peso CLP= edged 0.6% up against the greenback after minutes from Central Bank of Chile's monetary policy meeting.

"Our reading of the minutes is slightly dovish with one MPC member entertaining the possibility of a small cut and extensive debate on the (dis)inflationary impact of the recent CLP appreciation," said economists at Goldman Sachs in a note.

The Andean nation is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting in April, a central bank poll of analysts suggested.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5%, but suggested that it may have to hike rates this year as a widening budget deficit, labor shortages and a weaker rouble pose inflationary risks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1501 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.58

-1.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2199.60

0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108047.25

0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

52772.63

-0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5343.25

-0.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

249001.14

0.307

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1248.51

0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2567

0.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6700

0.54

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.1

0.60

Colombia peso COP=

4757.1

-0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8517

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

190.5200

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

375

1.07

