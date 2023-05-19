EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX on track for weekly losses, Mexico's peso steady

By Amruta Khandekar

May 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on Friday, with the Brazilian real at a more than one-week low on economic growth concerns while Mexico's peso steadied after declines following a decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was flat at 1434 GMT, and set to snap three weeks of gains with its biggest weekly loss in two months.

The dollar =USD has strengthened this week on hopes of a U.S. debt ceiling deal and fading expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The focus is now on Friday's commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after a spate of strong economic data from the United States pointed to the likelihood of the central bank keeping interest rates elevated to battle inflation.

The Brazilian real BRL= was down 0.4%.

Data showed the country's economic activity expanded by 2.41% in the first quarter, but analysts at Goldman Sachs flagged headwinds to future growth, including high levels of household indebtedness and moderating job creation.

The Mexican peso MXN= was up 0.2%, steadying from the previous session's steep losses after the Bank of Mexico decided to pause its nearly two-year long rate hiking cycle.

However, analysts noted that the central bank intends to keep rates on hold for a while, which is likely to support the currency.

Data showed Mexico's retail sales grew 2.5% in March year-on-year, slightly below market forecasts.

The Chilean peso CLP= fell 0.2% while the Peruvian sol PEN= was up 0.6%.

Latam currencies have outperformed those in the broader emerging markets this year, rising 11.7%, and strategists at Societe Generale have said there is room for further upside.

"While downside risk to U.S. growth in the coming quarters is a concern, a pausing Fed and a rebounding Chinese economy provide some support for LatAm external demand and will help capital flows," the strategists, led by Phoenix Kalen, SocGen's global head of emerging markets research, said in a note.

Attractive carry on Latam currencies and vigilant central banks in the region could also provide support, they added.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS were up 0.3%, on a boost from equities in Brazil .BVSP and Argentina .MERV.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 was at a record low of 19.81 versus the dollar, following Sunday's presidential vote in which incumbent Tayyip Erdogan performed better than expected.

India's markets watchdog has "drawn a blank" in investigations into suspected violations in overseas investments in the Adani group and its ongoing pursuit of the case could be a "journey without a destination", a court-appointed panel said.

Angola's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 17% in a decision announced on Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1434 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 977.76 -0.04 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2315.99 0.25 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 110410.84 0.27 Mexico IPC .MXX 55413.70 0.27 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5632.17 -0.21 Argentina MerVal .MERV 333307.92 0.633 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1141.44 0.41 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.9868 -0.38 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.6853 0.10 Chile peso CLP=CL 798.8 -0.20 Colombia peso COP= 4513.76 -0.05 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.6872 0.71 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 232.6500 -0.21 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 483 1.04 (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.