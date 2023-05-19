EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX on track for weekly losses, Mexico's peso extends decline

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

May 19 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies fell on Friday, with the Brazilian real at a more than one-week low on economic growth concerns while Mexico's peso extended declines following a decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was down 0.3%, and set to snap three weeks of gains with its biggest weekly loss in two months.

The Brazilian real BRL=BRBY= was down 0.6%.

Data showed the country's economic activity expanded by 2.41% in the first quarter, but analysts at Goldman Sachs flagged headwinds to future growth, including high levels of household indebtedness and moderating job creation.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad that there is room to start a cycle of cutting the basic interest rate in Brazil and that he will talk to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva about changes in the calendar to the inflation target.

The Mexican peso MXN= lost 0.3% and wasset for a fourth consecutive session of decline after the Bank of Mexico on Thursday decided to pause its nearly two-year long rate hiking cycle.

The peso could remain the top performer among major global currencies in the coming weeks, despite the pause in policy tightening, analysts noted.

"Mexico's decision to keep the policy rate unchanged ended the post-pandemic tightening cycle in Latam," said Natalia Gurushina, emerging markets fixed income economist at VanEck.

"But none of the regional majors are expected to start cutting yet."

Data showed the country's retail sales grew 2.5% in March year-on-year, slightly below market forecasts.

The Chilean peso CLP= gained 0.1%, while the Peruvian sol PEN= was marginally up.

The dollar =USD dropped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a moderately dovish stance, saying that the Fed may not need raise interest rates as much given how credit conditions have tightened. FRX/

Meanwhile, negotiations between U.S. House of Representatives Republicans and President Joe Biden's administration about lifting the debt ceiling have been paused.

Latam currencies have outperformed those in the broader emerging markets this year, and strategists at Societe Generale have said there is room for further upside.

"While downside risk to U.S. growth in the coming quarters is a concern, a pausing Fed and a rebounding Chinese economy provide some support for LatAm external demand and will help capital flows," the strategists, led by Phoenix Kalen, SocGen's global head of emerging markets research, said in a note.

Attractive carry on Latam currencies and vigilant central banks in the region could also provide support, they added.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS were down 0.5%, with equities in Mexico .MXX dropping 1%.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3TRY= was at a record low following Sunday's presidential vote in which incumbent Tayyip Erdogan performed better than expected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

977.27

-0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2298.82

-0.49

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110540.23

0.39

Mexico IPC .MXX

54715.35

-0.99

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5650.24

0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

335757.71

1.373

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1128.72

-0.71

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9985

-0.62

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.7555

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.5

0.09

Colombia peso COP=

4533.55

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.683

0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

232.7500

-0.26

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

481

1.46

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Deepa Babington)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

