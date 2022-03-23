EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX on a tear as war fuels commodity surge

By Anisha Sircar

March 23 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies extended a five-day run on Wednesday, supported by a rally in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine, with investors turning their focus to key interest rate decisions in Mexico and Chile in coming days.

U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine four weeks into Russia's invasion. Commodity prices, sent soaring by supply disruptions from the war, rose again with no progress peace talks. MKTS/GLOB

MSCI's index for Latam FX .MILA00000CUS firmed 0.5% against a stronger dollar, on track for its highest level since February 2020 and its sixth straight day of gains. The benchmark has risen more than 14% from its low in December.

"We are continuing to see a rotation into other EM assets from investors exiting Russian assets ... there's a commodity story backdrop for many, and companies were undervalued for a long time, so the backdrop has triggered the movement necessary for foreign investors to flood markets like Brazil's," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi.

The Brazilian real BRY=, BRBY jumped 1.3% against the dollar and has added 6% this month. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said inflation should peak in April, adding that the short-term figure would be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers.

Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.4% ahead of a rate decision Thursday where the central bank is expected to implement a 50 basis points rate hike.

"Tightening in Brazil and Mexico will continue, but Mexico's currency is more exposed to the U.S. rate hikes that are just beginning, and being a net oil importer tends to hurt Mexico's external accounts - so the central bank will continue to adopt a more hawkish tone," Ferrarezi said.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.3% against the dollar. Its policy meeting is due next week after the central bank in January enacted its largest rate hike in 20 years, lifting the benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 5.5%.

Argentina is likely to hike its own benchmark interest rate again in April if inflation remains high, a source said, signaling more tightening after a 200 basis point raise this week.

Meanwhile, the Russian central bank said some stock market trading would resume on Thursday, with 33 securities set to be traded on the Moscow Exchange for a limited period of time, and with short selling banned.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1139.73

0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2606.12

1.72

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117893.16

0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

55476.94

-0.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4883.53

-0.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90837.59

0.74

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1567.61

0.76

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8511

1.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1959

0.37

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.8

-0.41

Colombia peso COP=

3741.01

0.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.767

0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

110.1700

-0.09

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.