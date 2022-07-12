EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX off 1%; Rate hike in Hungary helps currency cut losses

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

July 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell 1% on Tuesday as the dollar hovered near two-decade highs on global growth fears, while Hungary's forint trimmed losses after a hefty rate hike by the country's central bank to stem the currency's plunge.

Central Europe's worst-performing currency so far this year, the forint EURHUF= traded at the session's highest level of 407.20 to the euro after the National Bank of Hungary raised the base rate by 200 basis points to 9.75%, its second big hike in two weeks and a level not seen since late 2008 during the global financial crisis.

Elsewhere, Chile is also expected to hike rates to 9.5% this month, a central bank poll of analysts suggested.

"Latam central banks are going to strike while the iron is hot - once the U.S. Federal Reserve eases off from rate hikes, that will determine if those currencies can start moving up against the dollar," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"However, the dollar can only be knocked off if the global outlook starts improving. For the next month, it's difficult to see that happening."

A strong dollar knocked Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS down 1% in a second straight day of losses, with the Mexican peso MXN= off 0.6%.

Colombia's peso and Chile's peso tumbled to fresh record lows, down 0.8% and 1.7% each CLP=, COP.

The two countries' top exports respectively, crude oil extended losses due to a firm dollar and COVID-19 curbs in China, while copper prices fell 2.4%. O/RMET/L

The strength of the greenback, combined with surging inflation worldwide, has piled pressure on Latam economies, with stocks .MILA00000PUS slumping 7% this year as risk appetite wanes on rising supply shocks, geopolitical risks and fears of a possible recession.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY slipped 0.6% to trade at 5.4 to the dollar. The country's growth spurt this year has been overshadowed by worries ahead of October's presidential vote, dampening the outlook for 2023, a Reuters poll showed.

Separate data showed services activity in Latam's largest economy rose 0.9% in May and at a faster-than-expected pace, benefiting from the normalization of activities following the COVID-19 impact.

Mexican industrial output rose 0.1% in May from April and was 3.3% higher year-over-year, the national statistics agency said.

Elsewhere, data showed annual consumer inflation in India eased slightly to 7.01% in June from 7.04% the previous month, remaining beyond the central bank's tolerance band for the sixth month in a row. Shares .NSEI, .BSESN ended 1% lower.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

967.86

-1.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1958.95

-1.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

97808.46

-0.41

Mexico IPC .MXX

47505.62

0.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5026.28

-0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

103102.35

-1.273

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1359.62

1.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4207

-0.93

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.8590

-0.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

1001.6

-0.89

Colombia peso COP=

4633.13

-1.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9594

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

127.5700

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

263

1.90

Hungary key rate vs CPIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3AReT0u

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

