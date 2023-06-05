EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX near nine-year high as weak U.S. data weighs on dollar

By Siddarth S and Amruta Khandekar

June 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies climbed on Monday as the dollar sputtered on weak U.S. economic data, while Colombia's peso jumped after the country's lower house froze debates on government-backed social reforms.

MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS hit its peak since September 2014, last up 0.5% at 1903 GMT.

The dollar =USD retreated after data showed U.S. services sector activity barely grew in May and investors scaled back expectations of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month.

Colombia's lower house said on Monday it would freeze debates on government-backed social reforms, as former high-ranking officials in President Gustavo Petro's administration were called to give evidence over alleged campaign financing irregularities.

The freeze makes it unlikely the social reform bills proposed by Petro to Congress will win approval before the end of the legislative session on June 20.

"COP is going to absolutely be on the rise as Petro now faces scrutiny over his campaign's finances. Political instability is never a good thing, but if Petro can change the country less, it is a plus for COP," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

Colombia's peso as well as the currency of Mexico MXN=, another leading oil exporter, also gained 0.6% on a jump in crude prices.

"The market looks at Mexican politics as being quite stable now. The main uncertainty is not about whether the current government remains in power, but about who will really be the person to replace," said Carlos de Sousa, EM debt portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management AG.

The Brazilian real BRL= strengthened 0.7% against the U.S. dollar and was at a nearly three-week high, as economists bumped up their forecast for 2023 gross domestic product growth in the country to 1.68% in 2023 from 1.26% in the previous week.

Optimism around strong growth in Brazil has helped the real steady in recent days after declines led by mounting bets of rate cuts as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the country's central bank sparred over inflation targets.

Changes to the Brazilian inflation targeting system should not be linked to how monetary policy is carried out, Diogo Guillen, the central bank's director of economic policy said on Monday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1903 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.19

0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2337.44

0.6

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112367.79

-0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

53447.86

0.4

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5641.06

-0.27

Argentina MerVal .MERV

359086.17

1.742

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1151.76

0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9220

0.65

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4588

0.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

799

-0.20

Colombia peso COP=

4260.59

2.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6746

0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

242.4500

-0.66

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

482

1.66

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.