EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX muted, Chile's peso lags for the week on political woes

By Ambar Warrick

May 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies traded sideways on Friday but were set to lose for the week on fears of policy tapering by the Federal Reserve, while political concerns and falling copper prices saw Chile's peso lag its peers.

The peso CLP= rose 0.4% on Friday but was set for a weekly loss of about 2.7%, its worst in nearly two months, due to fears of radical policy in Chile after its ruling party failed to secure a majority in the body that will draft the new constitution, with independent candidates getting more votes.

A drop in copper prices also hurt the currency of the world's largest producer of the red metal, while no. 2 producer Peru's sol PEN= was set to lose about 1.7% this week. MET/L

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA lagged their peers this week with a more-than 10% loss.

Broader Latam currencies were muted, with MSCI's regional index .MILA00000CUS trading sideways and set to lose about 0.4% this week.

Risk-driven assets, particularly in emerging markets, tumbled earlier in the week after the minutes of the Fed's last meeting showed more talk of stimulus tapering at the bank than previously thought.

While the deadline for the Fed to consider tapering is still a way off, investors fear a continued rise in U.S. inflation could bring the date forward.

"If the Fed really were to move towards a taper debate the dollar might gain ground considerably. However, for that to happen the debate would have to start properly - whenever that may be; first cracks in the previously unanimous front are not sufficient," Antje Praefcke, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Colombia's peso COP=, which fell 0.3% on Friday, was also set to lose more than 1% this week, after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country to "junk", or sub-investment grade, status.

Analysts predicted ratings agency Fitch would likely downgrade the country this year, owing to ongoing anti-government protests, as well as stretched fiscal spending due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= was flat and set for mild weekly losses, while Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.1% and was set to end the week largely unchanged.

Argentina's peso ARS= was flat. The country said it will tighten COVID-19 lockdown measures due to a severe second wave of the virus.

However, Argentine stocks .MERV recently hit record highs as tight capital controls on the peso saw equities become the favored means of retaining exposure to the country.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1332.42

0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2472.23

-0.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

122450.43

-0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

49751.48

-0.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4079.99

1.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1264.63

0.8

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2921

-0.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9143

-0.27

Chile peso CLP=

718.12

0.36

Colombia peso COP=

3729.93

-0.40

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.71

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.2700

-0.02

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.