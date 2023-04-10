EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX muted as dollar firms on Fed rate hike bets

By Amruta Khandekar

April 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were muted against a stronger dollar on Monday after data showing a resilient U.S. labour market bolstered bets of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve, while stocks in the region gained on a boost from Brazilian shares.

Employers in the United States maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, a closely watched report showed on Friday, when the U.S. and most Latin American markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday.

The data bolstered expectations of a 25 basis point rate hike from the Fed in May, dampening hopes of a pause in tightening that was driven by a slew of weak economic data preceding the jobs report.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was flat by 1745 GMT on Monday and off session lows.

"I think they (the Fed) will go 25 bps, but things are very data dependent and we will continue to see huge moves off the back of data releases," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross asset strategist at Rabobank.

Investor focus this week will be on U.S. consumer and producer inflation data, as well as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings in Washington.

"This is the week that could tell us that the U.S. consumer is no longer showing resilience and in fact is rather weak," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA in a note.

The Brazilian real BRL= fell 0.3% against the greenback, a day ahead of an inflation reading that will come at a time when President Luiz Inacio Lula has been criticising the central bank's hawkish stance.

Brazil's inflation likely stayed high in March on rising gasoline bills and resurging cost of living problems in the country's stagnant economy, a Reuters poll showed.

The Brazilian government expects monetary policy next year as in 2023, an economy ministry official said on Monday, stressing that a new fiscal framework proposed by the administration would help bring interest rates down.

Mexico's peso MXN= dipped 0.1%, snapping two straight sessions of gains. The country's automotive production and exports rose in March from a year earlier, data showed on Monday.

The Chilean peso CLP= reversed early declines to rise 0.3% against the dollar. The world's top copper producer saw exports of the metal reach $4.59 billion in March, up 9.9% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The Colombian peso COP= also advanced 0.2% while the Peruvian sol PEN= inched 0.2% lower.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.8%, helped by a near 1% rise in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP with materials stocks among the biggest boosts.

Equities in Mexico .MXX also rose 0.8%.

The country's main stock exchange had briefly suspended trading on Monday morning after a technical failure with its information system.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1745 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

988.26

0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2183.32

0.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101736.61

0.91

Mexico IPC .MXX

53915.38

0.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5268.79

-0.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1194.70

0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0704

-0.25

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1386

-0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

818.5

0.25

Colombia peso COP=

4560

0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7772

-0.74

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

213.3300

-0.98

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

387

1.29

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Susan Fenton)

