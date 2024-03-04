EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed to start data-heavy week; Argentina bonds rally after Milei's speech

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

March 4 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies were mixed on Monday, kicking off a week with data releases that could shed light on the likely path of local interest rates, while Argentinian government bonds rose on a fresh reform push from President Javier Milei.

MSCI's index tracking Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS edged 0.1% higher, led by Mexico's peso MXN= which rallied 0.3% to a seven-week high of 16.9557 to the dollar.

Argentina's dollar bonds surged040114HT0=1M as investors cheered Milei's vow to "speed up"economic reform plans in a fiery speech to Congress late Friday.

The country's equities index .MERVrose in early trading before falling 0.8%.

Argentina's bond rally helped to tighten the premium investors demand to hold emerging market hard-currency bonds to 364 basis points. That is the lowest level since January 2022, data from JPMorgan's EMBI Global Diversified showed. .JPMEGDR

The rally was driven by high-yield names which chalked up healthy gains on Monday, with international government bonds issued by the likes of Egypt, Pakistan, Ukraine all up more than 1 cent on the dollar, extending last week's gains.

Inflation numbers from Mexico, Colombia and Chile are due this week, while Peru's central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.

"Latin American central banks may wish to express some caution in the near-term as Fed expectations are once again in flux," said Bob Savage, head of market insights at BNY Mellon, in a note. Rate cuts in Peru this week are likely, he added.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before lawmakers this week is also in focus. Growing expectations that borrowing costs will remain higher-for-longer in the world's largest economy continue to weigh on emerging market assets.

Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.2% while Brazil's real BRL=rose 0.1%.

Copper exporter Chile's peso CLP= weakened 0.9% as prices of the metal steadied against a backdrop of demand uncertainty in top consumer China. MET/L

Investors also eyed China's annual parliamentary meeting where moderate stimulus plans to stabilize growth are expected, given slowing growth and a property crisis.

Colombia's peso COP= slipped 0.2% ahead of respective February inflation reports on Thursday.

"The more interesting story would be the Colombian print, because it has been the most stubborn inflation dynamic in the region," said Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS lost 0.4%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP down 0.6% as losses in financial and utility stocks weighed.

Colombia's EcopetrolECO.CN dropped over 4% after reporting fourth-quarter profit slid 38% as oil prices fell.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1030.09 0.53 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2522.09 -0.42 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 128432.11 -0.58 Mexico IPC .MXX 55531.02 -0.01 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 6340.77 -2.17 Argentina MerVal .MERV 1047054.19 -0.749 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1293.62 0.56 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.9472 0.02 Mexico peso MXN=D2 16.9556 0.33 Chile peso CLP=CL 975.5 -0.95 Colombia peso COP= 3943.4 -0.09 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7628 -0.20 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 844.0000 -0.12 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 995 5.53 (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang) ((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

