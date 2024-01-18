EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed, stocks fall as risk-off sentiment persists

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies were mixed on Thursday while stocks drifted lower as risk sentiment remained fragile with traders scaling back bets of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS inched up 0.1% by 1507 GMT.

The dollar =USD moved higher after data showing resilience in the U.S. economy added to perceptions that the Fed may not lower borrowing costs as soon as previously anticipated.

Risk-sensitive emerging market assets have stumbled at the start of this year after stellar gains in the last few months of 2023 on hopes of a policy pivot by the Fed.

"It's a combination of investors booking some gains from the rally that we had in the fourth quarter in particular and calibrating timing of Fed rate cuts this year, which may not happen in the first one or two quarters," said Kevin Ross, senior portfolio manager of international equities at Vaughan Nelson.

On Thursday, the Brazilian real BRL= and the Mexican peso MXN= edged down 0.4% and 0.2% respectively.

Both currencies benefited last year from attractive yields owing to their sharp interest rate differential with the U.S. dollar.

Among individual stocks, shares in the Brazilian oil firms PetroReconcavo RECV3.SA and 3R Petroleum RRRP3.SA jumped 12% and 8% respectively on a suggested business tie-up.

The broader Bovespa index .BVSP was down 0.5%, dragged lower by financial stocks, though mining shares were a bright spot as iron ore prices gained. IRONORE/

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.3% and Colombia's peso COP= also ticked 0.4% higher against the dollar.

The Peruvian sol PEN= fell 0.2% to trade at 3.7379 to the dollar.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= traded at 1,210 to the dollar in the parallel black market after hitting a record low in the prior session. Argentinian stocks .MERV rose 2.4%, extending gains to a fourth straight session.

Equities in Mexico .MXX and Chile .SPIPSA fell 0.5% and 0.4% respectively.

Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX on Wednesday reported a 13% increase in its net profit for the final three months of last year, driven by loan growth and lower costs. The financial group's shares fell 1.6%.

A broader index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.5%.

Elsewhere, an escalation of geopolitical tension between Pakistan and neighbouring Iran on Thursday sent ripples through Pakistan's bonds and stocks, and raised the specter of more pressure on its struggling economy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1507 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.49

0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2492.45

-0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127842.11

-0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

54428.43

-0.52

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5875.36

-0.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1151373.04

2.416

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1285.88

0.16

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9474

-0.36

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2310

-0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

917.9

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3942.33

0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7379

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

819.2000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1210

1.24

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

