EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed, Mexico's peso dips as inflation slows

By Amruta Khandekar and Siddarth S

June 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed against a softer dollar on Thursday, with Mexico's peso easing after data showed slowing inflationary pressures, while an uptick in copper prices supported Chile's peso.

Mexico's peso MXN= was last down 0.4% at 1501 GMT after holding near the unchanged mark earlier in the day, also bogged down by a fall in crude prices.

Data showed the annual inflation rate in Latin America's second-largest economy slowed in May for a fourth consecutive month to 5.84%, below forecasts of 5.90% and at its lowest since August 2021.

The Bank of Mexico's decision to halt its nearly two-year-long rate-hiking cycle last month had raised concerns about a setback to the peso, which has enjoyed a rally this year on the back of its interest rate differential with the United States.

However, the central bank has signalled it would likely keep rates elevated for a while.

Chile's peso CLP= was muted against the greenback, recouping early declines. Data showed Chile's annual inflation rate fell to 8.7% in May, dropping well below the 9.9% reported in April.

"We are finally noting some disinflation, but it does not mean necessarily that rate cuts are coming," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"If a pivot came quickly, it would send a clear message that central bankers feel they’ve made a mistake with contractionary monetary policy and want to not keep hurting the economy."

A rise in copper prices also supported the currency of the world's biggest producer of the metal, while the dollar eased after data showing a surge in U.S. weekly jobless claims drove up fears of a recession.

The Colombian peso COP= strengthened 1.0%, hovering close to near ten-month highs hit in recent days on expectations that a political scandal would jeopardize the government's social reform agenda.

Colombia's consumer prices rose by 0.43% in May, below market expectations, data showed on Wednesday.

The Peruvian sol PEN= was at a near one-month high, up 0.7% ahead of a local interest rate decision due later in the day in which the country is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

Markets in Brazil were closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, a sharp selloff in Turkey's lira slowed on Thursday as traders said it was nearing more "normal" levels ahead of the expected appointment of a new central bank governor.

Elsewhere, Pakistan has to satisfy the IMF on three counts before its board reviews whether to release at least some of the $2.5 billion still pending under a lending programme expiring this month, an IMF official said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1501 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.88

-0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2388.72

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

54001.88

-0.53

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5680.61

0.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

384362.14

1.033

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1194.89

-0.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4241

-0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

791.1

-0.03

Colombia peso COP=

4187.16

0.82

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6525

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

244.1500

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

479

1.04

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

