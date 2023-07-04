EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed in thin trade; Colombian rises on oil boost

By Ankika Biswas

July 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies were mixed on Tuesday in thin trade owing to a U.S. market holiday, with higher crude oil prices boosting gains in exporters Colombia and Mexico.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was marginally higher. Trade volumes were light on Tuesday on account of the July 4 holiday in the United States.

Top crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.8%, while Mexico's peso MXN=was flat after hitting 17.0123to the dollar, its highest level since December 2015, on a boost from higher prices of the oil. O/R

"The mood is mixed and overnight markets mostly traded in narrow ranges, where the standouts are solid gains in crude oil and iron ore," said Juan Manuel Herrera, strategist at Scotiabank.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY=reversed early gains to fall 0.6% by afternoon.

Brazil on Monday posted a record trade surplus for June, pushed by a greater decline in imports than in exports, a crucial factor behind the strengthening of any domestic currency.

Meanwhile, data showed Brazil's industrial output in Brazil rose 0.3% in May along expectations, though not enough to fully offset losses seen a month earlier as the sector continues to grapple with high borrowing rates.

"Industry remained weak over the course of the second quarter," analysts at Capital Economics noted.

"At the margin, this will strengthen the arguments of the more dovish members of Copom who are inclined to vote to lower interest rates at the next meeting in early August."

Traders will also closely monitor minutes from Chile's and Mexico's central bank meetings this week as talks of interest rate cuts in Latam pick up steam.

Further supporting the case for Brazil was the IPC-FIPE index BRFIPE=ECI, an early gauge of the benchmark IPCA inflation index, showing consumer prices in its most populous city Sao Paulo fell in June from an increase in May.

Peru's sol PEN= was down 0.5%. The country will declare emergency status in the area around Ubinas volcano in southern region of Moquegua, as the country's most active volcano has been spewing ash for several days.

The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS was down 1.2%, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP slipping 0.3%.

Brazilian food processor BRF BRFS3.SA has filed for a follow-on share offering that will allow a previously announced investment by Saudi Arabia's SALIC in the company to materialize. The stock was up 1%.

