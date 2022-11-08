EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed even as dollar weakens; Brazil's real volatile

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on Tuesday even as the dollar took a beating with voting in the U.S. midterm elections underway, while the Brazilian real was volatile amid political and fiscal concerns.

The Colombian peso COP= led the upward move with a nearly 3% gain, set to notch its best single-day performance in 17 weeks.

Commodity-linked Chile's peso CLP= and Peru's sol PEN= gained 1.1% and 0.96%, respectively as copper prices rebounded as worries about supply and a weaker dollar shrugged off concerns over an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the world's top metals consumer China.

Prices of the red metal also got a boost after Chile's Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, proposed a 33.3% increased premium for 2023 supplies to Chinese customers.

Meanwhile, inflation in October slowed to its lowest level in eight months. That could reinforce Chile's central bank's take that its aggressive monetary tightening cycle has come to an end.

"There is growing evidence that headline inflation pressures are easing in parts of emerging markets; Chile is now expected to cut by a whopping 417 bps in 12 months to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession–today's huge disinflation surprise reinforced this view," Natalia Gurushina, EM fixed income economist at VanEck wrote in a note.

Brazil's real BRL= struggled for direction. Fears are growing of increased fiscal spending by Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Commerzbank analysts said.

Separately, Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director stressed that policymakers "have to work" to bring 2024 inflation expectations to the target.

The dollar index =USD edged 0.5% lower. Investors are betting that Republicans will win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, leading to political gridlock in Washington that could prevent radical policy changes. FRX/

Further, Peru's finance ministry lowered its economic growth expectations for 2022 to between 2.7% and 3%, from 3.3% earlier.

Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.5%, snapping a five-day gaining streak. Inflation is expected to have moderated in October but remaining well above the country's central bank target, likely cementing forecasts of another rate hike on Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1942 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

900.73

0.38

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2305.60

-0.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115562.37

0.19

Mexico IPC .MXX

50648.83

-0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5406.12

2.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

147485.63

-0.233

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1239.43

-0.39

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real L=>

5.1565

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5401

-0.51

Chile peso CLP=CL

906

1.06

Colombia peso COP=

4969.25

2.71

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9022

0.96

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

159.7100

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

287

1.05

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Josie Kao)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

