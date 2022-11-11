EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed; Brazil's real rebounds after bruising sell-off

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on Friday amid easing COVID-19 curbs in China and a sinking dollar following soft U.S. inflation data, while Brazil's real recovered from a bruising sell-off in the previous session.

The real BRBY gained 1.2%, clawing back heavy losses from Thursday's meltdown, as President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's brief honeymoon with investors soured over his public commitment to prioritize social spending over fiscal rectitude and delays in naming his economic team.

"The left-wing leader seems to have miscalculated the markets' tolerance towards fiscal slippage," Marcos Casarin, chief LatAm economist at Oxford Economics said in a note.

"Part of the (Thursday's) sell-off can be explained by investors cashing in some of the profits made since the election, as well as a return towards fair value after the post-election rally left assets' valuations over-stretched."

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained nearly 3%, with MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS up 2%.

The dollar =USD fell for second straight day, down 1.6% on Friday, as softer U.S. inflation data boosted the case for the Federal Reserve to ease off its hefty interest rate hikes.

China eased some of its strict COVID rules and removed a penalty for airlines for bringing in too many cases, boosting MSCI's emerging market equity index .MSCIEF by 5.4%.

"The combination of lower U.S. CPI and more concrete steps to the reopening in China is EM supportive," strategists at Citi Research said.

Emerging market equity funds recorded a third straight weekly inflow, up $400 million in the week to Wednesday, BofA Global Research said on Friday.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1942 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 937.57 5.39 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2245.29 2.03 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 112656.45 2.62 Mexico IPC .MXX 51900.83 1.7 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5350.95 0.21 Argentina MerVal .MERV 149948.00 3.499 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1251.70 -2.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.3345 1.15 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.4943 -0.95 Chile peso CLP=CL 893.4 0.00 Colombia peso COP= 4801.1 -0.08 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.8429 0.63 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 160.7000 -0.17 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 289 1.04 (Reporting by Susan Mathew, Ankika Biswas and Rodrigo Campos in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Grant McCool) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

