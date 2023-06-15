EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed as investors weigh hawkish Fed, ECB signals

By Amruta Khandekar

June 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on Thursday, with the Mexican peso falling sharply after the Federal Reserve maintained a hawkish approach on interest rates, while the Chilean peso gained on firm copper prices.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS held near the unchanged mark by 1442 GMT.

The dollar =USD retreated on Thursday while the euro EUR=EBS strengthened after the European Central Bank took rates to a 22-year high and left the door open to more hikes.

The ECB's decision followed a "hawkish pause" from the Federal Reserve late on Wednesday, with the U.S. central bank signaling borrowing costs could still rise by as much 50 bps by the end of this year.

"Investor sentiment toward Latin America is somewhat cautious as the Fed seems likely to continue tightening, while the ECB maintains its hawkish stance on monetary policy," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

The Mexican peso MXN=, which has benefited this year from an interest rate differential with the United States, fell 0.8% against the dollar.

"We remain optimistic on the outlook for MXN as real rates are attractive, political risk has diminished for now, and Banxico maintains a hawkish stance on policy despite ending the tightening cycle," said McKenna.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY was down 0.1%, after having benefited this month from easing anxiety about the government's fiscal policies, with S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raising its outlook for Latam's largest economy to "positive" from "stable."

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday his country's economy will grow at least 2% this year, while Brazilian Senator Omar Aziz, the sponsor of the government's new fiscal rules, said he expects the text to be voted on in the Senate no later than Wednesday of next week.

Services activity in Brazil grew 2.7% in April, below forecasts.

The Chilean peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper exporter, outpaced its regional peers with gains of 0.7%, after a weaker dollar drove prices of the red metal to a five-week high. MET/L.

The Colombian peso COP= gained 0.3%, with the currency of the leading oil exporting nation getting a boost from higher oil prices. O/R

Argentina's annual inflation rate topped 114% in May, but the monthly rise came in well below analyst forecasts and posted a surprise slowdown versus a peak the month before.

The country's MerVal stock index jumped 2.8% to an all-time high.

Nigeria's hit a new record low of 790 to the dollar on the official market on Thursday, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

