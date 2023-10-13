EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed as geopolitical, rate worries keep risk sentiment shaky

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on Friday, with a jump in oil prices supporting currencies of Mexico and Colombia, though risk sentiment was subdued as concerns about the U.S. interest rate trajectory and the Middle East conflict heightened.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.2% while Colombia's peso COP= jumped 0.7% as oil prices jumped more than $3 amid risks of disruptions to supply from the Middle East.

Both countries are major crude exporters. O/R

The broader MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.3% by 14:47 GMT with the dollar =USD firm as Thursday's hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices report bolstered the case for further tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Interest rate jitters and mixed data from top commodities consumer China signaling an uneven economic recovery weighed on copper prices. Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest exporter of the red metal, was down 0.7%.

The Brazilian real BRL= fell 0.3% against the dollar, pressured by a fall in iron ore futures on worries about demand from China. Iron ore is one of Brazil's top exports.

"The key driver of Latin American currencies has not been interest rate differential, it has been commodity prices," said Arthur Budaghyan, chief emerging market and China strategist at BCA Research.

"When Asia has a problem, it's never a good time to be bullish on Latin America because Asia is a major commodity consumer." Geopolitical tensions also took center stage on Friday, after Israel called for all civilians in the northern half of the Gaza Strip to relocate south within 24 hours amid clashes with the militant group Hamas. The shekel ILS= has shed 3.2% this week.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.6%, with equities in Brazil .BVSP and Mexico .MXX down 0.3% and 0.7% respectively.

In the week to Wednesday, emerging market debt funds saw outflows of $2 billion - their 11th straight week of outflows and longest losing streak since November - while equity funds suffered their largest outflows since May 2022 of $4.3 billion, according to Bank of America.

Still, Latin American currencies and stocks are up 2.2% and 3.7% on the week and on course to log their first weekly gains in a month as dovish comments from top Fed policymakers helped boost risk appetite in the days preceding the U.S. inflation report.

Focus was also on political developments, with surveys showing far-right libertarian Javier Milei leading the polls ahead of Argentina's Oct. 22 presidential vote. Argentinian markets were closed for a holiday.

Elections will also be held in Poland and Ecuador over the weekend.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1447 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

951.53

-1.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2238.84

-0.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116728.27

-0.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

49402.04

-0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5812.60

0.21

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1118.98

0.62

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0669

-0.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9448

0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

943.5

-0.58

Colombia peso COP=

4248.32

0.69

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8427

0.23

