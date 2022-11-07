EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed amid weak dollar, China woes

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Latin American market currencies and stock indexes were mixed on Monday as investors juggled between any enthusiasm from a falling dollar ahead of risk events in the United States and worries about China.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.3% ahead of a central bank monetary policy later this week, where it is expected to raise the key interest rate by 75 basis points to record 10%. The currency was on track to mark its fifth straight higher session, taking gains so far this year to 5.4%.

Chile's currency CLP= jumped 1.25%, extending gains from previous week, against a weak dollar amid bets that the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease the pace of rate hikes.

Keeping the dollar in check were also U.S. mid-term elections on Tuesday for bets on policy, as well as U.S. inflation data for October on Thursday. FRX/

Brazil's real BRL= lost 2.2%, as investors exercised some caution ahead of cabinet picks by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after winning presidential elections.

Brazil's central bank has opened a public consultation on changes to calculate capital requirements related to operational risk for financial institutions, scheduled to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2024.

Bovespa .BVSP, Brazil's benchmark stock index, shed 2.4% on profit taking after a positive week. Planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA fell over 2% after reporting lower-than-projected deliveries, while insurer BB Seguridade Participacoes SA BBSE3.SA gained on raising some of its full-year forecasts.

MSCI's Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS lost 3%, with Brazilian stocks as the biggest drag, while Colombian stocks .COLCAP bucked the trend with 2.4% gains.

Meanwhile, there have been mixed signals about China's reopening.

Chinese stocks rallied last week in their biggest weekly gain in more than two years on hopes of a reopening in the world's second-biggest economy. But China's health authorities doused that speculation on Saturday. Authorities, however, have been making ongoing if modest tweaks to managing the virus. The Chinese yuan CNY= fell 0.6%.

"Odds are rising for China stimulus, and growth linked to supply chains is rebounding in South Asia. We are opportunistically adding to positions there and in Latin America, which benefits from already tight central bank policy and commodity exporter windfalls," said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth management.

In Mexico, data showed gross fixed investment rose 1.9% in August from the previous month, compared with a 1.4% fall in July.

Mexico's current account deficit narrowed in the second quarter to $704 million from $8.09 billion during the first three months of the year, central bank data showed in August.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw a of the red metal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2012 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

897.98

1.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2290.60

-3

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115335.59

-2.39

Mexico IPC .MXX

50626.24

-1.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5289.55

1.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

148642.89

-1.732

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1244.24

2.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1680

0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4393

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

915.6

1.25

Colombia peso COP=

5104

-0.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9398

0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

159.3400

-0.64

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

1.05

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

