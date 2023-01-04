EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed after Fed minutes, Brazil's real steadies

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real steadied on Wednesday, while other Latin American currencies were mixed after the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes served as a reminder that interest rates will remain high for a while.

The real BRL= firmed 0.5% to 5.42 per dollar after touching an over one-month low of 5.47 in the previous session due to concerns about its fiscal health under new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Investors have been rattled by Lula's giant social spending package and a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption announced earlier this week.

Adding to the uncertainty, the incoming social security minister said on Tuesday the government would need to review the investor friendly pension reform approved by Bolsonaro's administration.

"Markets are increasingly nervous that Lula will push populist policies that will require more spending and borrowing," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Brazil's main Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.93% after shedding over 5% in the past two sessions.

State-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA was little changed after it said its board of directors had approved the early departure of chief executive officer Caio Paes de Andrade.

The Mexican peso MXN= and Chilean peso CLP= firmed against the dollar. The Colombian peso COP= slipped, hit by sliding prices of oil, the country's main export. O/R

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed all officials agreed the U.S. central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes, allowing them to continue increasing the cost of credit to control inflation but in a gradual way meant to limit the risks to economic growth.

Even as the dollar strengthened on the news, it acted as a reminder to investors that the monetary conditions will remain high in the near future, which does not bode well for riskier assets in emerging markets.

"The Fed minutes are a good reminder for investors to expect rates to remain high throughout all of 2023," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office in New York.

"Bottom line is that even though we flipped the calendar, the market headwinds from last year remain."

Elsewhere, Poland's zloty PLN= held gains after the central bank left its main interest rate unchanged as expected at 6.75%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2003 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

974.54

1.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2059.20

0.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105139.47

0.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

50183.40

2.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5091.47

-0.9

Argentina MerVal .MERV

200383.33

1.02

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1289.39

1.56

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4512

0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3900

0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

855

0.84

Colombia peso COP=

4921.57

-0.60

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8192

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

178.6500

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

350

1.14

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.