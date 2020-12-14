EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed after a strong start on vaccine optimism

Brazil's real reverses early gains

Petrobras boosts Bovespa as oil rises

Mexican peso steady after 3-day losing run

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's real strengthened to close to 5 per dollar on Monday before reversing course, while the Mexican peso steadied after a three-day losing run driven by optimism around the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The real fell 0.8% to 5.0872 per dollar, having earlier firmed to as much as 5.0094 in an attempt to breach the key 5-per-dollar level last hit in mid-June.

The reversal of early gains came as central bank data showed Brazilian economic activity grew in October, although the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic lost momentum.

However, against a broadly weakening dollar, the Mexican MXN=, Colombian COP= and Chilean pesos CLP= all firmed.

Investors placed riskier bets on hopes of a speedy economic recovery as the first inoculations in the United States with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trial were set to be administered.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian government unveiled its long-awaited national vaccination plan over the weekend, with an initial goal of vaccinating about one-fourth of the population in the first half of 2021.

The country's benchmark stock index .BVSP rose 0.2%, with shares in state-run oil firm Petrobras SA PETR4.SA gaining 0.8% after crude prices climbed on hopes of improving fuel demand. O/R

The company also said it had kicked off the non-binding phase of the sale of a 50% stake in the Marlim field in the Campos basin.

Brazilian telecom firms Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT3.SA and TIM SA TIMS3.SA added 1% and 2.8% respectively, as the companies were expected to win the auction for Oi SA's OIBR4.SA cellular operations in a joint bid with America Movil's AMXL.MX Claro.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1252.17

-0.44

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2401.25

-0.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115304.84

0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

43362.19

-0.57

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4098.80

0.32

Argentina MerVal .MERV

54428.20

1.125

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1386.56

0.65

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0872

-0.80

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1365

-0.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

731.4

0.14

Colombia peso COP=

3425.19

0.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5857

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.4500

-0.28

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

