EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed after a strong start on vaccine optimism

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's real strengthened to close to 5 per dollar on Monday before reversing course, while the Mexican peso steadied after a three-day losing run driven by optimism around the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
The real fell 0.8% to 5.0872 per dollar, having earlier firmed to as much as 5.0094 in an attempt to breach the key 5-per-dollar level last hit in mid-June.
The reversal of early gains came as central bank data showed Brazilian economic activity grew in October, although the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic lost momentum.
However, against a broadly weakening dollar, the Mexican MXN=, Colombian COP= and Chilean pesos CLP= all firmed.
Investors placed riskier bets on hopes of a speedy economic recovery as the first inoculations in the United States with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trial were set to be administered.
Meanwhile, the Brazilian government unveiled its long-awaited national vaccination plan over the weekend, with an initial goal of vaccinating about one-fourth of the population in the first half of 2021.
The country's benchmark stock index .BVSP rose 0.2%, with shares in state-run oil firm Petrobras SA PETR4.SA gaining 0.8% after crude prices climbed on hopes of improving fuel demand. O/R
The company also said it had kicked off the non-binding phase of the sale of a 50% stake in the Marlim field in the Campos basin.
Brazilian telecom firms Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT3.SA and TIM SA TIMS3.SA added 1% and 2.8% respectively, as the companies were expected to win the auction for Oi SA's OIBR4.SA cellular operations in a joint bid with America Movil's AMXL.MX Claro.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1252.17
-0.44
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2401.25
-0.42
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
115304.84
0.15
Mexico IPC .MXX
43362.19
-0.57
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4098.80
0.32
Argentina MerVal .MERV
54428.20
1.125
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1386.56
0.65
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.0872
-0.80
Mexico peso MXN=D2
20.1365
-0.01
Chile peso CLP=CL
731.4
0.14
Colombia peso COP=
3425.19
0.30
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.5857
0.17
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
82.4500
-0.28
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
