EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX marks slow start to year, Brazilian real slips

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell in slim trade on Monday, with Brazil's real losing the most on concerns over President Jair Bolsonaro's health after he was hospitalized with an obstructed gut.

The real BRBY sank 1.6%, with Bolsonaro facing potential surgery in the latest complication from a 2018 stabbing. Political uncertainty is set to ramp up in Brazil this year, ahead of presidential elections.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP also retreated.

Most other Latin American currencies drifted lower amid uncertainty over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, even as early consensus showed the variant to be milder than Delta.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.1%. Investors are now awaiting new central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez's first monetary policy meeting next month to gauge her stance on the pace of interest rate hikes.

"The new governor will face the challenge of bringing inflation back to its target of 3% in the monetary policy horizon, leading up to 2023; of keeping Banxico independent from the potential pressures of the government," said Citigroup strategists.

Chile's peso CLP= traded flat on Monday, after recording a momentary unexplained 13% spike in the first minute. A central bank poll showed interest rates in the country hitting 5%, while data separately showed Chile's economic activity jumped 14.3% in November compared to the same period a year earlier.

Broader emerging market currencies were muted, while stocks inched higher. After ending 2021 down about 4.5%, MSCI's index of EM stocks .MSCIEF was up 0.1% in thin trade.

Turkey's lira TRY= rallied more than 2% after sinking as much as 4.5%, in a continuation of volatile trade seen in recent weeks. Data on Monday showed inflation soared to a 19-year high beyond 36% last month.

The currency, which hit record lows on policy missteps and was the worst performing EM currency last year with a 44% slide, was last trading at 13 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, investors were also on the lookout for an announcement from embattled property developer China Evergrande 3333.HK. Its shares were halted for trade pending "inside information", the company said.

Default worries saw shares of Evergrande, which has about $300 billion in liabilities, tumble last year and hit the wider property sector.

South Africa's rand ZAR= was on course for its best session in two months, while falling oil prices and geopolitical tension kept the Russian rouble RUB= flat. FRX/

The rouble has been under increased pressure since October on rising tensions with the West regarding its military build-up near Ukraine.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1233.40

0.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2104.24

-1.2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104271.71

-0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

53130.28

-0.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4298.36

1.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84922.96

1.704

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1414.92

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6601

-1.59

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4999

-0.06

Chile peso CLP=

851.35

-0.03

Colombia peso COP=

4066.6

-0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9738

0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

103.0000

-0.25

