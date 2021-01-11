EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX lower against a strengthening dollar

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped along with most other currencies in Latin America on Monday as the country confirmed it had detected the new variant of the coronavirus first seen in Britain, while the dollar touched its highest in over two weeks.

The peso MXN= weakened 0.2% to hit a three-week low against the dollar after the confirmation of the especially contagious variant of the virus for the first time in Mexico, home to the pandemic's forth-highest death toll globally.

Most currencies in the region weakened, with MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS down 1.4% as rising Treasury yields boosted the dollar .DXY.

"After ending 2020 with a firmly bullish momentum, LATAM FX markets are correcting, largely in reaction to rising U.S. Treasury yields and the stronger USD," said Gustavo Rangel, chief Latin America economistat ING

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= slid 1.2%, touching its lowest since November. The focus now is on Brazil's mass inoculation campaign, with investors also dissatisfied by the pace of the government's reform agenda.

"The risks to economic recovery reside in a stronger-than-expected impact of the unwinding of fiscal stimulus and a possible tightening of social mobility restrictions caused, for example, by a delay in the vaccination of the population," said Solange Srour, chief economist at Credit Suisse in Brazil.

The outlook for Brazilian interest rates over the next two years rose to their highest in several months, a central bank survey of economists showed, even as exchange rate and inflation expectations held steady.

Oil-exporter Colombia's currency COP= fell 1.1% after crude prices dropped on renewed concerns about global fuel demand amid tough coronavirus lockdowns around the world. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= weakened 1.1% against the dollar as prices of its top export, copper, fell as surging coronavirus cases in top consumer China reinforced demand worries.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF hit another record high on Monday on a combination of post COVID-19 economic recovery hopes and massive global stimulus.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP index fell 1%, with state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA down 2% after announcing a restructuring aimed at saving up to 2.7 billion reais ($493 million) by 2025.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1351.58

-0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2485.40

-2.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123726.95

-1.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

46379.83

-0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4552.74

-0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51303.75

-0.716

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

0.00

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4779

-1.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0138

-0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

719.9

-1.53

Colombia peso COP=

3492.25

-0.74

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6118

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

85.3700

-0.28

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

155

3.87

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

