EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX lightens up as dollar falls back; earnings lift stocks

By Anisha Sircar

July 27 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America were cautiously higher on Wednesday as the dollar crept lower ahead of an expected U.S. central bank move later in the day, while stocks gained as a slew of earnings from the region's two largest economies lent support.

Bets of a super-sized U.S. rate hike of 100 basis points (bps) had pushed the dollar =USD to a 20-year-high of 109.29 earlier this month, but traders now largely expect the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 75 bps.

The dollar eased at 106.93. Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY and Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.7% each, also helped by higher prices in key export commodities iron ore and copper. IRNMET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= was little changed, lagging behind its peers.

"Despite the best efforts of (Mexico's) Banxico, it can’t seem to get real interest rates positive and choke the inflation from the system," said Jefferies strategists Sean Darby and Kenneth Chan.

"Mexican breakeven inflation expectations remain stubbornly high despite an aggregate 375 bps of consecutive rate hikes in the current cycle."

Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS have lost 0.7% this month, heading for their second straight month in the red as high inflation, cooling commodity prices, rising interest rates and signs of a slowdown sap risk sentiment.

Colombia's peso COP=, meanwhile, rose 0.7% ahead of a Bank of Colombia policy rate meeting on Friday.

"Our base case is that Colombia's central bank hikes 100 bps... if inflation dynamics improve in the August CPI print, then it could go with 50 bps in September, and hint that it is approaching the terminal rate," said Alberto J. Rojas, vice president of Latam economics at Credit Suisse.

"But if inflation continues surprising in upcoming prints, BanRep can keep the pace at 100 bps in order to anchor expectations."

Meanwhile, some upbeat quarterly earnings supported Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS, which firmed 0.7%,

Walmart's Mexico unit WALMEX.MX rose 2% after posting a nearly 12% net profit jump a day after its parent reported a profit warning, while Brazilian paper company Klabin SA KLBN11.SA rose 2.3% on reporting a 35% rise in profit.

Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA leaped 6% after saying profit rose 1.3% from a year earlier.

Elsewhere in the region, Argentina's new economy minister told a gathering of investors in the United States she had begun an adjustment to government spending supported by all ruling party factions, one participant told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan shares .CSE were mostly unchanged, ending down 0.05% as investors awaited developments over a bailout package.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1416 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

988.28

-0.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2025.45

0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100149.54

0.38

Mexico IPC .MXX

46578.88

-0.2

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5206.31

0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1293.79

-0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3140

0.70

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4866

-0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

921.3

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

4403.6

0.67

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8991

0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

130.8500

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

318

1.26

Brazil Mexico YTD stock performancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OLTae4

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

