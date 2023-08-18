EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX lackluster, Chile's peso slips on bets of further rate cuts

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were subdued on Friday, as concerns over weakness in top oil and metals consumer China's property sector and U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer continued to sap sentiment, while Chile's peso slipped on expectations of continued rate cuts.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS was largely unchanged, while the regional stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS shed 0.4%.

Both indexes were poised for weekly losses, with the dollar =USD set for a fifth consecutive week of gains on safe-haven demand. FRX/

Further muddying top crude oil and metals consumer China's economic outlook, embattled developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HKfiled for U.S. bankruptcy protection, as anxiety grows over the worsening property crisis.

Meanwhile, China's securities regulator unveiled a package of measures to revive a sinking stock market, but investors believe they would do little to boost confidence if the economy remains sluggish.

Chile's peso CLP=CL lost 0.2% against the greenback, with central bank data showing the economy shrank 0.3% in the second quarter.

"The fall in output alongside downwards revisions to GDP growth in Q4 and Q1 will keep the door open for the central bank to continue its monetary easing cycle (probably with further large hikes) over the coming months," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Weak copper prices also weighed on top producers Chile's peso and Peru's sol PEN=PE, also down 0.2%.

Top crude oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= slipped 0.1%. On Thursday, a strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck Colombia's capital Bogota.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY gained 0.2%, but was set for third week of losses.

A preliminary estimate showed Mexico's economy likely grew 3.4% in July year-on-year, while another data set revealed June retail sales rose 2.3% month-on-month. The peso MXN=D2 was up 0.2%.

Argentina presidential candidate Javier Milei, with a bold vision to dollarize the economy and get rid of the central bank, is set to meet International Monetary Fund representatives on Friday, days after a shock primary election sent the cash-strapped nation's markets reeling.

The country is the largest debtor to the IMF with a $44 billion loan.

Meanwhile, Argentina's economy ministry on Thursday said it will freeze fuel prices until Oct. 31 as a measure to help tamp down triple-digit inflation.

Elsewhere in Latin America, international bondholders holding more than $11 billion of Venezuela's debt have backed the National Assembly's offer to push back the legal deadline to sue the country for defaulting six years ago.

Traders will keep an eye out for Jamaica's interest rate decision later in the day and an Ecuadorian presidency election over the weekend.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

962.84

-1.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2330.85

-0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114605.60

-0.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6089.22

-0.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1129.97

-0.44

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9699

0.20

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0646

0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

867.9

-0.17

Colombia peso COP=

4112.89

-0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7138

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

750

4.00

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.