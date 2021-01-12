EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX index rises for the first time this year on recovery hopes

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A gauge for Latin American currencies rose for the first time in 2021 on Tuesday, as hopes of recovery were buoyed by improving economic data from Brazil and Mexico, while a recent rally in the dollar cooled.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.5%, with Mexico's peso MXN= leading the advance.

The peso rose 0.6% against the dollar a day after data showed the Mexican manufacturing sector's recovery from the pandemic slump had slowed in November but was stronger than forecast.

Mexico's currency recently came under pressure from lower oil prices, which has also hurt crude-exporter Colombia's peso. COP=

Official figures from Brazil showed annual inflation ended last year at 4.5%, comfortably above the central bank's year-end target as food prices rose the most in nearly two decades.

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.5%, after sliding to a two-month low against the dollar on Monday. However, a growing consensus shows that the tides of economic growth, interest rates and commodity prices are turning in the currency's favor.

"Brazil has lagged while Mexico has outperformed and positioning has diverged, with Mexico at the highest allocation in three years and Brazil at the lowest. Further out, Brazil faces clear fiscal issues, yet this should not stop Brazil performing well in early 2021," strategists at Morgan Stanley wrote in a client note.

However, Morgan Stanley cut its outlook for emerging market currencies overall to neutral from "bullish", citing higher U.S. yields and little improvement in fundamentals.

A recovery also ensued in emerging market currencies in Europe on Tuesday, after steep losses last week to a rebounding dollar, while stocks held near record highs as increased liquidity and low lending rates boosted demand for equities.

Emerging market assets have been under pressure in the last week from continued dollar strength and higher yields, which are seen as a negative.

The Chilean peso CLP= was among the few currencies which were lower on Tuesday, falling 0.7%, pressured by weakening copper prices.

Shanghai copper fell to a one-week low, hit by demand concerns amid new curbs to fight a resurgence of coronavirus cases in China, the world's biggest metals consumer. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1344 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1353.04

0.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2486.05

0.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123439.20

0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4584.94

0.71

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1453.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4757

0.46

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9613

0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

724

-0.66

Colombia peso COP=

3490.43

0.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5997

0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

85.4600

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

155

3.87

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.