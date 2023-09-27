EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX index on track for worst day in eight months, Brazil's real leads declines

By Amruta Khandekar, Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Latin American assets continued to slide on Wednesday, with the index of the region's currencies eyeing its biggest daily decline in nearly eight months.

Brazil's real dropped below 5 to the dollar, as expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy boost the dollar and hit appetite for riskier assets.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 1.5%, hitting an over two-month low and on pace for its worst session since early February.

The Brazilian real BRBY= briefly crossed the 5.00 per dollar level in spot market trading for the first time since Aug. 18, falling to 4.987. It was last down 1.3% at 5.05 to the dollar.

"In Brazil, they're more already in the mentality of we have to cut into record-high interest rates ... they're jumping ahead of whenever the Federal Reserve pivot may come" said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"Over the next few quarters, we expect emerging market currencies to broadly weaken amid the dynamics percolating across the U.S. economy ... easier monetary policy in many emerging market countries should compound and exacerbate those depreciation pressures," analysts at Wells Fargo wrote in a note.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.9% and Colombia's peso COP= tumbled 1.1%, both dropping to three week lows with markets awaiting interest rate verdicts in both countries later this week.

However, energy stocks were boosted as oil prices surged, with shares of Brazil's state-owned oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA jumping 2.4% in their best session since Sept. 5 and Colombia's EcoPetrol ECO.CN up nearly 2%.

The Chilean peso CLP= fell 0.6% and Peru's sol PEN= fell 1%, hurt by falling copper prices. MET/L

The chairman of Chile's Codelco that a recovery in output is expected to start next year.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

946.84

-0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2248.96

-1.36

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113885.16

-0.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

51448.34

0.67

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5762.70

Argentina MerVal .MERV

559462.84

2.984

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1098.62

0.83

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0471

-1.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6844

-0.91

Chile peso CLP=CL

908.9

-0.57

Colombia peso COP=

4111.5

-1.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.81

-0.96

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

768

-1.30

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Lisa Mattackal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Grant McCool)

