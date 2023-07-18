EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX inches up, Colombian peso holds one-year high

By Ankika Biswas

July 18 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resource-rich Latin American countries edged higher against a muted dollar on Tuesday, with higher crude oil prices helping Colombia's peso hold a one-year high, while traders awaited Argentina's economic activity data.

Top crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.6%, tracking higher prices of the commodity. O/R

Rising for the fifth session, the peso defended its more than one-year high and broke below 4000 per dollar, emerging as the best Latam performer this year.

The dollar =USD touched a 15-month low before steadying, still helping most EM currencies rise. Core U.S. retail sales saw strong gains in June, as investors wait on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week. FRX/

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.7%, with Chile's peso CLP= gaining 0.5%.

The index has gained nearly 19% so far this year, while its broader emerging market (EM) gauge .MIEM00000CUS has gained 3% during the same period.

Favoring emerging markets to developed ones despite a China restart sputter, BlackRock analysts noted: "Peaking DM (developed markets) policy rates should support EM currencies, bolstering EM local debt for now."

"DM rate hikes have hit EM hard in the past, but we think they're in a different spot now thanks to improved external balance sheets," the analysts added.

Meanwhile, top copper producer Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.1%, tracking lower commodity prices of the red metal.

Peru's government is set to unveil new measures in coming weeks to lift the battered economy, after its worst contraction in more than two years in May.

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the government would no longer rely on an income tax reform to aid next year's budget, and noted the reform would be submitted to Congress later than previously indicated.

Brazil's real, however BRBYBRL=, was up 0.2%.

Traders awaited data on Argentina's economic activity later in the day. The Argentine peso ARSB= was up 1.2% in black-market trading.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said a delegation from Argentina's Economy Ministry traveled to Washington to finalize details on the goals and disbursements involved in a $44 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.7%, led by Colombian and Mexican equities.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1523 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1022.55

-0.51

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2487.37

0.97

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118406.47

0.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

53821.93

0.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6195.07

-0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

457296.47

0.099

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1168.34

0.71

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7977

0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7156

0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

814.3

0.52

Colombia peso

COP=

3986.32

0.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5482

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

267.6000

-0.32

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

514

1.17

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

