EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX inches lower on commodity weakness, dollar recovery

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Currencies in resources-rich Latin America kicked off the week on the back foot on Monday as commodity prices declined, while a recovery in the U.S. dollar from recent losses added further pressure.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS weakened 0.1% against the dollar by 1445 GMT.

The greenback ticked higher, regaining some ground after falling for three straight weeks on bets that the Federal Reserve will soon be cutting interest rates. USD/

"November was a devastating month for the dollar, so naturally, what you're seeing now is investors digesting a lot of the commentary from what Jerome Powell said that they're going to keep interest rates higher for longer," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

The region's biggest economy Brazil's real BRL= depreciated 0.7%. A poll showed the local economy likely shrunk 0.2% last quarter from the April-June period due to weak activity in the service industry after a surprisingly good performance in the first half of this year. The data is due on Tuesday.

Also hurting the iron ore producer's currency was dwindling prices for the raw material. IRN/

Argentina's main Merval index .MERV added 0.7%, while the local peso ARSB= traded at 950 to the dollar in parallel trade. Separately, the country's incoming government aims to strike a trade agreement between the European Union and Latin American economies, the country's future Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said, as a deal under the current administration looks increasingly unlikely.

Mexico's peso MXN= weakened 0.6%. Mexican gross fixed investment fell 1.5% in September from the previous month, the national statistics agency said.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= dipped 0.5% as crude prices extended declines. O/R

Copper producer Chile's peso CLP= weakened 0.2%, as prices of the red metal dulled against a stronger greenback. MET/L

Meanwhile, MSCI's equities index for the region .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.2%.

MSCI's indexes for stocks and currencies in South America ended the previous week in gains, extending November's rally where the equities gauge notched its best month since November 2020 on hopes that U.S. rates have peaked.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell 0.5%, overshadowing a 0.8% rise in Embraer EMBR3.SA after the airline announced that South Korea was the first customer of the C390 Millennium freighter in Asia, with the country purchasing an undisclosed number of aircraft.

Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA added 0.4% after the lender said it launched a cryptocurrency trading service for clients of its investment platform.

Elsewhere in the region, Voters in Venezuela rejected the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) jurisdiction over the country's territorial dispute with Guyana and backed the creation of a new state in the potential oil-rich Esequibo region in a Sunday referendum.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

980.68

-0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2486.04

-0.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127591.15

-0.46

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

0.4

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5862.25

-0.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

876019.92

0.672

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1152.27

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9153

-0.74

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3013

-0.76

Chile peso CLP=CL

859.2

-0.50

Colombia peso COP=

3987.38

-0.62

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7384

-0.47

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

362.5000

-0.39

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

950

0.53

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

