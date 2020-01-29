US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX in tight range, stocks rise as investors reassess risk

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Stocks in Latin America traded higher on Wednesday, while currencies remained stuck in tight ranges against a stronger dollar, as investors reassessed exposure to riskier assets amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

