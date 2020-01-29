EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX in tight range, stocks rise as investors reassess risk

Stocks in Latin America traded higher on Wednesday, while currencies remained stuck in tight ranges against a stronger dollar, as investors reassessed exposure to riskier assets amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China.
