EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hurt by high U.S. yields, real falls in catch-up trade

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses across Latin American currencies on Wednesday in catch-up trade, with other units joining a broader downtrend in risk-driven assets as strength in U.S. yields and the dollar weighed.

The real BRBY dropped 1% after logging little movement over the past few sessions due to a public holiday.

Most other emerging market currencies retreated as U.S. Treasury yields rose on expectations of increased inflation, amid higher commodity prices and increased fiscal spending. US/

This in turn pushed the dollar to a one-month highs, while an index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 0.3%. FRX/

"Given the magnitude of the yield backup, we would expect currency markets to be fixated on this space in the near term," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

"There may be a worry from here that if we continue to see rates backup further - particularly real rates - that equities could roll over."

Latam stocks were flat on Wednesday, mirroring their broader peers. Stretched fiscal spending and a delay in COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Latam has seen the region's assets lag emerging markets this year.

Mexico's peso MXN= weakened as much as 1%, with markets also keeping an eye on manufacturing hit by a deep freeze in Texas.

Factories across parts of northern Mexico on Tuesday reported $2.7 billion in losses from blackouts that extended to a second day on limited natural gas supplies from Texas, where a rare winter freeze has left millions of customers without light or heat.

"The dimension of the effects at the national level can be significant for the industry, as it comes at a time when the (Mexican) economy is just starting to recover," Citigroup strategists said in a note.

But strength in crude markets limited losses in the peso, while Colombia's currency COP= also fared better than most of its peers. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= reversed initial losses to hit a near one-month high, taking some support from recent gains in copper prices. The Argentine peso ARS=RASL returned from an extended weekend to slide further into record low territory. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1443.91

0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2413.69

-0.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120541.45

0.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

44962.99

0.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4557.01

-2.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51999.58

1.036

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1356.36

-0.5

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4240

-0.94

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1927

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

713.2

0.72

Colombia peso COP=

3525.7

-0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6508

0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

88.9400

-0.45

