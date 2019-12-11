EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hold gains as Fed stands pat on rates; Brazil rate decision eyed

By Susan Mathew

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit its highest in a month on Wednesday ahead of a likely interest rate cut by the country's central bank, while other Latin American currencies held gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected.

The real BRL= rose 0.4% to 4.1314 against a steady dollar, while Sao Paulo-listed stocks .BVSP were flat.

Analysts say markets have priced in what is expected to be the final rate cut in Brazil interest rates, to a record low 4.5%, as economic indicators show improvement.

"We expect unchanged interest rates next year," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst with Commerzbank. "Should the central bank leave the door open for interest rate cuts, this should weigh on the BRL."

Wednesday's cut would be the bank's fourth this year.

Other regional markets rose, barely reacting to an expected move by the U.S. Fed to stand pat on interest rates. It also signaled borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely, with moderate economic growth expected to continue through next year's presidential election.

ING's chief international economist, James Knightley, said, however, risks are skewed toward weaker growth amid a benign inflation backdrop in the United States and sees the opportunity for a more rate cuts by the Fed in early 2020.

A steady or lower U.S. interest rate bodes well for emerging market currencies, which took a hit last year thanks to a steady rise in the rate.

Reports suggesting Washington was laying the groundwork to delay new tariffs against Chinese goods beyond a Dec. 15 deadline also brought in some cautious optimism.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.7%, while currencies of Chile CLP= and Colombia COP= firmed 1%. Chile's peso took support also from increased prices for copper, the country's top export. MET/L

Chilean equities .SPIPSA rose to a three-week high, while those in Mexico .MXX rose almost 1%, in line with a move higher on Wall Street. .N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1931 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1058.55

0.86

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2767.57

0.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110678.41

0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

43051.39

0.98

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4782.78

0.48

Argentina MerVal .MERV

34753.99

0.279

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1602.01

-0.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1308

0.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1344

0.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

769.9

1.12

Colombia peso COP=

3374.24

0.87

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.392

0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.06

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

