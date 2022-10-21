EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hits over two-week high as dollar weakens; stocks track Wall St higher

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Resource-heavy Latin American currencies rose on Friday as the dollar weakened on a report of a possible easing of Federal Reserve policy, while stocks headed for sharp weekly gains outperforming their emerging market peers supported by Brazilian shares.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.7%, to hit its highest level since Oct 4.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 3.2% and were on track to end the week 8.2% higher, with Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP leading weekly gains.

A jump in oil and copper prices also buoyed the commodity-linked region's assets, with the Mexican peso MXN= and Chilean peso CLP= rising 0.6% each and Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY adding 1.3%.

The U.S. central bank's aggressive tightening measures have sapped risk sentiment across the globe on fears it might tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

While emerging markets started their monetary policy tightening cycles well before developed peers, inflation has consistently exceeded expectations in those countries.

A Reuters poll showed Mexican headline inflation was seen slowing a bit in the first half of October.

"The consensus sees tentative moderation in headline inflation, but not yet in core prices – and this means that another 75 bps rate hike (to 10%) might still be on the table in early November," Natalia Gurushina, EM fixed income economist at VanEck, said in a note.

"The latest market expectations see double-digit terminal rates in most LATAM economies – and there are still questions whether some countries (Chile) can stop tightening safely, and whether others (Colombia) would be under increasing pressure to accelerate hikes."

The Colombian peso COP= was down 0.3% and has dropped 4.6% this week. Foreign investors have sold an estimated $1 billion in Colombian public debt so far in October in 'over-reaction', Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said on Thursday.

Peru's finance ministry on Thursday called for "urgent measures" amid fear of losing investment grade after Fitch Ratings revised the Andean nation's outlook to negative.

Argentina's central bank board voted to keep the benchmark interest rate steady, after September core inflation data undershoot.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1938 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

867.19

0.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2300.02

3.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120427.27

2.78

Mexico IPC .MXX

47010.46

1.5

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5147.37

0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

138593.19

1.803

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1225.29

0.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1507

1.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9300

0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

971.9

0.51

Colombia peso COP=

4906.35

-0.29

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9738

-0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

153.7900

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

287

1.39

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

