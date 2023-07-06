EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hits 3-week low; Mexico peso comes off multi-year highs

By Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies hit a three-week low on Thursday as the prospect of U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer steered traders away from risk assets, with Mexico's peso coming off multi-year highs following central bank minutes.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 1.4%, set for its steepest three-day percentage decline since mid-March, with intensifying U.S.-China tensions also weighing.

Data signaling a resilient U.S. labor market and hawkish Federal Reserve meeting minutes increased expectations that the high rate regime in the world's largest economy may persist for longer.

Minutes from the Bank of Mexico's last policy meeting showed its benchmark interest rate is likely to remain on hold at 11.25% for an "extended period," as inflation remains "complex."

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.7% ahead of its central bank's June meeting minutes due to be published later on Thursday.

Chile's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged and noted the possibility of rate cuts in the short term.

Goldman Sachs analysts will be watchful of what led two Chile central bank directors to vote in favor of the cutting cycle starting in June, while they expect Mexico's minutes to widely acknowledge progress on disinflation, resilient domestic economic activity and a strong labor market.

A Reuters poll showed emerging market currencies were likely to hold gains into next year provided their respective central banks maintain or only moderately prune rates that have boosted carry trades.

Top crude oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= tumbled 2.4% to a one-month low, also hurt by lower prices of oil. O/R

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY= lost 1.5%. A Reuters poll revealing that it is likely to receive near-term support from expectations of stronger economic growth and economic reforms, despite the likelihood of less favorable interest rate differentials ahead.

Brazil's lower house might postpone a vote on new fiscal rules, initially expected to happen this week, to August, a source at the chamber said.

Argentina's central bank is set to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 97% in the near term with optimism that monthly inflation will slowly ease, two bank sources said, a boost for the government ahead of primary elections next month.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= was up 1.2% in black market trading.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS slid 2.7% to the lowest in a month, dragged by an over 1% decline each in the benchmark indexes of Brazil .BVSP and Argentina .MERV.

Shares of Brazilian homebuilder MRV MRVE3.SA fell 3% after it filed for a follow-on share offering, initially looking to sell 58.64 million new shares.

Meanwhile, Wall Street bank Citi found in its quarterly survey that investors in emerging market hard-currency bonds are taking a glum view on China going into the third quarter owing to skepticism around stimulus talks.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

982.84

-1.83

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2392.92

-2.78

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117629.42

-1.61

Mexico IPC .MXX

53353.05

-1.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5787.48

-0.82

Argentina MerVal .MERV

417948.92

-4.301

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1113.86

-0.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9268

-1.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2428

-1.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

802.5

-0.72

Colombia peso COP=

4226.5

-2.38

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6408

-0.55

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

260.3500

-0.29

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

486

1.23

