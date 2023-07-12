EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hits 10-year high on weak dollar as US inflation slows

By Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 12 (Reuters) - The index for Latin American currencies touched a 10-year high on Wednesday, led by Brazil's real, as the dollar dwindled after a U.S. inflation reading indicated just one more interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS jumped 1.6%, hitting its highest level since April 2013.

Most currencies hit multi-year highs against a weakening dollar after June U.S. consumer prices rose at their smallest annual pace in over two years.

Although talks of rate cuts have intensified in Latam of late, bets on the U.S. rate-hiking cycle coming to an end will likely lead to a favorable interest rates differential.

The Mexican peso MXN= jumped 1%, breaking below the psychological barrier of 17 pesos per dollar, touching an eight year high.

Higher crude oil prices also boosted the Mexican peso and top exporter Colombia's peso COP= by 0.8%.

Copper prices hit 2-1/2-week highs, boosting currencies of main exporters. Chile's peso CLP=added 0.7% and Peru's sol PEN= rose 1.3%, to its highest level since November 2020. Peru's central bank is set to decide on policy rates on Thursday.

Chile's Finance Minister Mario Marcel said the government now expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 0.2% in 2023, revising its forecast down from a previous estimate of 0.3%.

The Brazilian real BRBYBRL= gained 0.8%, touching a one-week high.

The rapporteur for Brazil's tax reform bill in the Senate, Eduardo Braga, on Tuesday said that he expects the proposal to be voted on in October in the House.

Data showed Brazil's services activity grew by much more than expected in May, paring some losses seen in April despite high interest rates.

"Progress on the structural reform agenda and the (Brazil) government decision to maintain the CPI target at 3% have cleared the way for rate cuts; we expect a 50bps cut on August 2," said Lawrence Brainard, chief EM economist at TS Lombard.

Meanwhile, Argentine polling firms warned of difficulties accurately predicting the upcoming presidential primaries' results due to low turnout and the emergence of surprise candidates, leaving the October election also uncertain.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 2.5%, touching a one-week high, led by a 1.4% advance Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP.

World's largest meat packer JBS SA JBSS3.SA jumped 9% after proposing a New York listing.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion, nine-month bailout programme for Pakistan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1928 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1007.76

1.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2462.64

1.59

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118119.54

0.77

Mexico IPC .MXX

53930.87

-0.38

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6060.52

1.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

431251.98

2.007

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1152.47

0.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8174

0.90

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8740

0.97

Chile peso CLP=CL

810.8

0.67

Colombia peso COP=

4141

0.74

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5701

1.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

264.0000

-0.27

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

498

0.00

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington and Diane Craft)

