EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hit new lows, Brazil stocks set for worst day in over 21 years

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies touched historic lows on Thursday and regional stocks nosedived after Washington's unexpected curb on travel from Europe heightened fears that the coronavirus pandemic would slam global growth.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the sweeping restrictions and economic steps to counter the pandemic's impact, but the scant details disappointed investors. MKTS/GLOB

"Instead of providing urgently required reassurance to already terrified markets that his administration is capable of dealing with the coronavirus, President Trump gave a speech that reignited selling pressure across global stocks," said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets FX strategist at Rabobank.

MSCI's index for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS tumbled 13.3%, while its index for currencies .MILA00000CUS shed 2.4%.

Investors scrambled for the greenback as swap spreads on major currencies blew out and the euro dropped after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus to fight the coronavirus impact but kept rates unchanged. FRX/

As oil prices slid, crude exporter Mexico's peso MXN=fell as much as 6.9% toan all-time low of 22.86 to the dollar, while Colombia's currency COP= gave up 4.6% to hit a new low of 4,066.13.

Mexico's central bank said it would hold $500 million of auctions as part of its currency hedging program on Thursday, April 16; Friday, April 17; Wednesday, May 13; and Wednesday, June 10.

Brazil's real BRL= breached 5 to the dollar for the first time. The central bank announced an auction of $2.5 billion in the spot market.

"It's worth mentioning that the (Brazilian) central bank still has ample instruments to intervene in the FX market with international reserves amounting $362 billion at the end of Feb. 20," said EM strategists at Citi Research in a note.

As copper prices fell to three-year lows, the currency of the world's largest copper producer, Chile, CLP=dropped 1.2% to an all-time low. [MET/L]

Brazil's stock market was halted twice as its shares .BVSP slumped as much as 19.6%, bringing the year's losses to 47.5% in dollar terms. Sao Paulo stocks were set for their worst day since 1998.

Miner Vale VALE3.SA shed 14%, while preferred shares of state oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras PETR4.SA, tumbled 21%.

Carrier Azul AZUL4.SAdove 28% after it became the first Latin American carrier to implement a hiring freeze and put some workers on unpaid leave as demand slumped.

LATAM Airlines LTM.SN followed suit, saying it would cut capacity on international flights by up to 30%, sending its shares down 17%.

Chile's main stock index .SPIPSA fell 5.9% to a four-year low.

Mexican stocks .MXX slid 4.4% to their lowest in more than eight years, while Colombia's COLCAP index .COLCAP slid 8.2% as oil firm Ecopetrol ECO.CN dived almost 11%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1850 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

885.18

-6.49

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1716.60

-13.25

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

73175.65

-14.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

37207.86

-3.8

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3742.79

-5.95

Argentina MerVal .MERV

28705.20

-8.639

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1190.27

-8.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8550

-2.78

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.6110

-1.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

853.8

-2.16

Colombia peso COP=

4026

-3.42

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5267

-0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

62.8175

-0.23

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry and Richard Chang)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.