EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hit by strong dollar; growing unrest knocks down Chilean, Colombian peso

By Medha Singh

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies took a hit on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed on upbeat U.S. economic data, while currencies in Chile and Colombia dropped further on growing anti-government protests in those countries.

The Colombian peso COL= declined 0.8%, down for the fourth day, as a week of demonstrations against rumored government economic plans, corruption and police violence rolled on.

Colombian stocks .COLCAP shed 1.4% as the unrest in the country dimmed risk appetite.

Chile's peso CLP= closed at a new low as violence resurged in the South American nation following weeks of protests over inequality and inadequate social services.

The Brazilian central bank sold dollars on the spot currency market for the third time in three days as the real BRL= continued to weaken, threatening to hit another record low.

The currency, which has been battered this month also thanks to a failed oil auction, fell as much as 1.2% to a record low of 4.770 on Tuesday.

"​What's interesting is that inflation (in Brazil) has in fact remained benign as the real has depreciated (but) that's not likely to last," said Peter Cecchini, global chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, stocks in the region were mostly higher, with those in Brazil Bovespa .BVSP and Mexico .MXX posting modest gains and Argentina's Merval .MERV up more than 5% due to portfolio recomposition after recent losses.

Brazilian equities are expected to outperform their Latin America peers next year, due to record-low interest rates and a pending lineup of market-friendly economic reforms, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders also signaled fairly thin volumes in a quiet session ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1903 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1052.74

0.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2637.20

0.46

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107556.92

0.46

Mexico IPC .MXX

42998.53

0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4597.15

0.75

Argentina MerVal .MERV

33860.81

5.442

Colombia IGBC .COLCAP

1573.78

-1.43

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

4.2534

-0.35

Mexico peso MXN=

19.5460

-0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

819.75

-2.74

Colombia peso COP=

3503

-0.83

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.384

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.7700

0.33

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

