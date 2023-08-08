EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hit as weak China trade data bruises commodity prices

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Currencies of resource-rich Latin American countries fell against a strong dollar on Tuesday, as China's weak trade data depressed sentiment, while minutes from Brazil's August policy meeting tempered market speculations around deeper rate cuts.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS shed 0.7%, with the U.S. dollar =USD rallying 0.6%.

A faster than expected fall in China's July imports and exports was the latest sign that third quarter growth could slow further, heightening pressure for fresh stimulus to boost demand.

The data from China, top metals and oil consumer, also drove worries over the demand outlook and weighed on commodity prices.

Top copper producers Chile's peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE fell 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively, while the currencies of large oil exporters Colombia's peso COP= and the Mexican peso MXN=D2 lost around 1.3% each.

Data showed Chile's inflation rate eased sharply to 6.5% in July, continuing a downward trend, but it stayed well above the central bank's target.

The country last month began monetary policy easing with a 100 basis point (bps) rate cut on easing inflation.

Following the data, Citi analysts expect inflation to continue to trend down through second half of 2023, paving the way for 100 bps cuts in each of the three remaining policy meetings, with a closing rate of 7.25% by year-end.

Colombia's July inflation print is also due later in the day.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY, too, was down 0.8%, in line with its Latam peers.

Brazil's central bank, in its August meeting minutes, signaled a low probability of accelerating rate cuts and underscored its commitment to steering inflation towards official targets within contractionary monetary policy.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted central bank President Campos Neto voted with the majority, a 50 bps cut. The two new directors appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had been pressing for policy easing, also backed the 50 bps cut.

The analysts expect a 50 bps cut each at the three remaining 2023 meetings, driving the Selic rate to 11.75% by year-end.

Latam's major central banks, which have led some of the most aggressive tightening over the last two years, are reducing the level of monetary policy restrictiveness in response to clear signs of slowing inflation.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks fell 1.7%, touching a near one-month low intraday, driven by Brazilian .BVSP and Mexican equities .MXX.

However, Brazilian electric utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA gained 1.2% after posting a 16% rise in its second quarter year-on-year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1001.36

-1.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2402.92

-1.72

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118255.23

-0.94

Mexico IPC .MXX

53524.83

-0.94

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6256.82

-0.97

Argentina MerVal .MERV

459094.30

1.48

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1166.77

-0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9314

-0.77

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2611

-1.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

864.7

-0.75

Colombia peso COP=

4073.85

-1.29

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6945

-0.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

284.2000

-0.35

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

586

1.71

