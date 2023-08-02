EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hit after US credit downgrade, Brazil rate verdict eyed

By Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies took a hit on Wednesday as a U.S. credit rating downgrade hurt sentiment towards riskier assets, while investors braced for a likely interest rate cut from Brazil later in the day.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 0.9% to a two-week low at 1910 GMT and was set for its steepest one-day percentage fall since early July.

Denting global sentiment, rating agency Fitch downgraded the U.S. to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten government's ability to pay bills.

The dollar =USD, however, firmed with data showing a larger-than-expected increase in private payrolls in July providing a further boost to the greenback.

The real BRL=BRBY slipped 0.3% ahead of the Brazilian central bank's rate decision, which follows Chile kicking off a policy easing cycle in major Latam countries last week.

Analysts have pointed to a possibility of a more aggressive price cut, as they weigh falling inflation in Brazil against data showing pockets of economic strength.

"I'm expecting a rate cut of 25 basis points. There is a possibility that the cut might be even higher but my bet is that they (the central bank) are going to move gradually," said Alfredo Coutino, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

"They are going to cut, they are going to wait and see how markets react and most importantly, how consumer prices will take this rate cut."

Brazil's Finance Minister noted his certaintyabout a monetary easing cycle.

Chile's peso CLP=CL slipped 1.0%, tracking lower prices of copper, a mainstay of its economy. MET/L

Hurt by a fall in crude oil prices, top producer Colombia's peso COP= dropped 1.3% to a two-week low. The currency, extended declines to the third day, also pressured by mounting speculation of a possible rate cuts later in the year.

The Mexican peso MXN=, the currency of another leading oil exporter, fell 0.9%, sliding further away from 7-1/2 year highs hit recently.

The Mexican central bank's benchmark interest rate is at the correct level, and its board does not want to raise it again even in the face of more U.S. rate hikes, the Bank of Mexico's Jonathan Heath said in an interview.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS lost 1.8%, touching a two-week low.

Cuba's peso was trading at an all-time low of 230 to the dollar on the informal market, slumping to half its value a year ago.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1019.69

-2.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2487.68

-1.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120624.61

-0.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

53296.06

-1.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6319.91

-1.75

Argentina MerVal .MERV

445857.49

-1.582

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1169.74

-0.77

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8070

-0.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0318

-0.92

Chile peso CLP=CL

848.5

-0.99

Colombia peso COP=

4062.5

-1.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6501

-0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

277.3500

-0.41

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

555

0.90

