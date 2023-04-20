EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX higher against soft dollar, Brazil real snaps 3-day losing streak

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday on optimism about the government's efforts to boost consumer and capital market credit, with most other Latin American currencies gaining against a weakening dollar.

The real BRL=, BRBY added 0.3% against the greenback after Brazil's leftist government unveiled a package of 13 measures to ease consumer access to credit and reduce associated costs in the capital and insurance markets, in a move aimed at boosting investment and revitalizing a slowing economy.

"One big challenge that the new administration has for the future is a low level of expectations that Brazil has in terms of growth," said Alejandro Cuadrado, global head of FX strategy at BBVA.

"I don't think that economists are going to go back to the drawing board and lift their numbers dramatically because of what has been announced, it's an attempt at improving conditions partially but a lot is going to be determined by the global trend."

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.3% against a softer dollar. Data showed Mexican retail sales fell 0.3% in February from January compared to estimates of a 0.2% rise.

The U.S. dollar index =USD drifted 0.1% lower amid caution in global markets ahead of a barrage of central bank meetings and U.S. earnings in the coming weeks.

The Colombian peso COP= climbed 0.1% against the dollar. Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= added 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Minutes from Chile's central bank meeting earlier this month are due later in the day, expected to confirm its hawkish tone and no room to cut interest rates in its next meeting in May.

The Argentine peso widely used in parallel markets ARSB= sank to a record low of 438 against the U.S. dollar as concerns grew about the country's economy.

Argentina's central bank hiked its interest rate by 300 basis points to 81% after inflation overshot expectations in March.

Elsewhere in South America, Salvadoran bond spreads narrowed on Wednesday to their tightest since December 2021 in a rally triggered by hopes that a key new adviser to the finance ministry would help secure a debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Cuban lawmakers re-elected Miguel Diaz-Canel as president for a second term.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS were flat, with Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP up 0.3%. Shares of BraskemBRKM5.SA fell 2.4% after a court ordered blocking around 1.1 billion reais ($217.47 million) from the petrochemical company's accounts.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1958 GMT;

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 989.37 -0.1 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2237.52 -0.03 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 104248.19 0.32 Mexico IPC .MXX 54295.01 -0.02 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5393.63 -0.55 Argentina MerVal .MERV 282120.75 2.438 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1238.93 -0.72 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.0590 0.52 Mexico peso MXN=D2 18.0009 0.18 Chile peso CLP=CL 791.7 0.29 Colombia peso COP= 4531 0.10 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7509 0.33 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 217.9900 -0.23 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 427 -0.94 ($1 = 5.0582 reais) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski and Josie Kao) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

